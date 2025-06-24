Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Mark Davis

Attorney General William Tong

06/24/2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the passing of former WTNH Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis.

“As a new legislator now almost twenty years ago, it felt like giants roamed the Capitol halls. Mark Davis was a giant among giants. It was hard not to feel anxious when he came running over with his microphone and cameraman in tow. But he always put me right at ease, with his kind and breezy way, even if the questions were tough and searching. Journalism is a tough business these days, that is obvious to everyone, and the passing of Mark Davis is huge loss to the news and the public’s access to information we all need for a functional and productive democracy. Thank you, Mark Davis, for your extraordinary service.”

