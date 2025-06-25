Thailand’s Bold Play at THECA 2025 to Become Asia’s Next Electronics Powerhouse

Public-private partnership propels Thailand toward becoming a regional hub for electronics manufacturing and innovation at Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025. THECA 2025 is expected to welcome over 500 leading companies and attract more than 7,000 visitors and investors from around the globe. THECA – Asia’s Leading Platform for PCB and PCBA Innovation and Solutions.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand is taking bold steps to cement its role as a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse with the launch of THECA 2025 – Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia . Spearheaded by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) in partnership with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association ( THPCA ) and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), the event aims to fast-track the country’s transformation into Southeast Asia’s premier hub for electronics production and innovation.Set to take place from August 20 to 22, 2025 at Halls EH99–100, BITEC Bangkok Thailand, THECA 2025 will double its exhibition footprint to 12,000 square meters. The event is expected to draw over 500 leading electronics companies and more than 7,000 international visitors and investors.Strategic Timing for Thailand’s Electronics PushIn the wake of global supply chain restructuring and diversification away from China, major electronics manufacturers are seeking resilient and strategically located alternatives. Thailand has emerged as a key contender, particularly in the production of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) — the foundational components of EVs, AI, IoT, medical devices, and smart automation systems.Mr. Narucha Ruchuphan, Deputy Secretary General of the BOI and host of THECA 2025, noted that electronics is one of five priority sectors under Thailand’s “Thailand 4.0” and “Industry 5.0” strategies. Thailand is already the leading PCB producer in ASEAN and aims to expand its global PCB market share from 4% to 10% within the next 3 to 5 years.The global PCB market, valued at USD 26.8 billion by 2029, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. Currently, 80% of Thailand’s PCB output is exported to markets such as China, the U.S., and Japan. Thailand is also committed to green manufacturing aligned with ESG goals and the 2050 Net Zero Emissions target—key priorities for multinational corporations.“THECA is more than just an exhibition. It is a strategic platform that connects the electronics ecosystem and strengthens Thailand’s role as a global innovation hub,” said Mr. Narucha.Strong Public-Private PartnershipsBacked by key players such as KCE Electronics PCL, Auromex Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and supported by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), THECA 2025 showcases Thailand’s capacity for collaboration between government and industry.Mr. Phithan Ongkosit, President of THPCA, emphasized that Thailand’s PCB exports are projected to grow to 10–15% of the global market, or approximately USD 6–8 billion this year. This is driven by rising global demand from the expansion of EVs, 5G networks, IoT adoption, and automated manufacturing.Rising to the Challenge: Innovation & WorkforceWith Asia-Pacific accounting for 88% of global PCB consumption, Thailand is well-positioned to lead. Yet, the industry faces increasing demands for high-temperature durability, miniaturization, and eco-friendly production.Thai manufacturers are responding with innovation—using 3D printing, automated precision assembly, and advanced materials to produce next-generation electronics, including HDI boards, rigid-flex circuits, IC substrates, and automotive-grade modules.Under the theme “How to Build Effectively a Future Electronic Ecosystem,” THECA 2025 is anchored by four strategic pillars:1. Connected Ecosystem – Strengthening cross-border and regional collaboration among electronics suppliers, tech giants, and SMEs.2. Smart & Green Manufacturing – Promoting ESG-aligned production and transforming Thailand into a smart manufacturing hub.3. Talent & Innovation Hub – Enhancing workforce skills through partnerships between academia and industry, and accelerating R&D.4. New Business Opportunities – Enabling global market access through B2B matchmaking and investment facilitation.Tackling the Talent ShortageMr. Swaek Prakitritanon, Vice President and Secretary of THPCA and Chairman of the Thailand Electronics Circuit Center (TECC), raised concerns over a looming specialist labor shortage. By 2027, Thailand’s PCB sector aims to reach USD 18–25 billion in value, but the industry faces a shortage of over 80,000 skilled workers — including 32,000 specialized engineers.This talent gap could result in a loss of up to USD 2–3 billion in potential revenue if not addressed. In response, TECC, supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and operated by TISTR, is driving nationwide human capital development.A key feature of THECA 2025 will be the “Job Fair PCB 2025”, including:• Recruitment programs for graduates and new entrants• Job matching with top PCB employers• Reskilling for career switchers• Seminars by global technology expertsGlobal Recognition of Thailand’s Rising RoleMr. Canice Chung, President of the HKPCA, highlighted Thailand’s growing stature in the global PCB and substrate ecosystem, supported by early infrastructure investments and robust policy backing. He believes regional supply chain integration will be the key to innovation in an era dominated by EVs, AI, robotics, and intelligent mobility.Mr. David W. Bergman, Vice President of International Relations at IPC – the Global Electronics Association, also recognized Thailand’s emergence as a destination of choice under the “China Plus One” strategy. He pointed to four global shifts shaping the industry: geopolitical realignment, tech disruption, tighter environmental regulations, and the skills gap. He praised Thailand’s alignment with these priorities, especially in sustainable manufacturing and automation.THECA 2025 is more than an event—it’s a movement. With strong public-private partnerships, forward-looking policies, and a focus on next-gen technologies, Thailand is poised to lead the future of electronics in Asia and beyond.Register now to secure your participation: https://thecaregistrations.jupinnothai.net/Registration/ChooseTypeRegis.aspx?codeInv=THECA6

