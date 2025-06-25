DeepCoolAI Unveils FCM200C Refill Cart: Revolutionizing Coolant Management for Liquid-Cooled AI Factories

“Ensuring Uptime, Efficiency, and Precision — The Industry’s First Modular Refill Cart That Simultaneously Fills Up to 8 Racks”

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI, a leading innovator in liquid cooling solutions for AI-driven data centers, proudly announces the launch of the FCM200C, a cutting-edge 200L Refill Cart designed to simplify and safeguard coolant management across high-density, liquid-cooled environments.

With the rapid rise of liquid-cooled servers and CDUs, efficient coolant handling has become mission-critical. DeepCoolAI’s refill cart is a modular, intelligent, and high-capacity system, and the first in the industry to support simultaneous filling of up to eight racks, servers, or CDUs. It ensures continuous uptime, reduces refill time, and supports optimized performance across AI Factories and HPC environments.

Next-Generation Coolant Delivery System – FCM200C

Designed for Mission-Critical Reliability, Global Deployment, and Maximum Uptime

• Industry-First 8-Rack Simultaneous Refill Capability:

The FCM200C is the first modular refill cart in the industry that can fill up to eight racks at once, significantly reducing maintenance time and ensuring rapid fluid deployment across high-density environments.

• Multi-Function System for Operational Flexibility

Purpose-built to fill, drain, and pressurize liquid cooling systems, supporting all key commissioning and maintenance needs in one robust unit.

• High-Flow Efficiency:

Delivers flow rates exceeding 60 litres per minute, enabling fast and controlled coolant replenishment to shorten service windows and maximize system uptime.

• Dual-Pump Architecture for Simultaneous Operations:

High-performance 2-pump design allows concurrent tasks, ensuring fast deployment and operational continuity.

• Advanced Filtration and Real-Time Fluid Monitoring:

Integrated dual 25-micron filters (one per pump) combined with real-time fluid quality monitoring provide continuous protection against contamination, safeguarding sensitive infrastructure.

• Smart Monitoring & controls:

Features an industrial PLC controller, 7” touchscreen tiltable HMI screen, digital pressure/flow sensors, and overfill protection, ensuring precision control and fail-safe operation in any environment.

• Robust Build Quality:

Built with SUS304 stainless steel components, EPDM/PTFE seals, and OCP and Nvidia compatible wetted material for long-term reliability and chemical resistance.

• Global Voltage Compatibility for global deployment:

Accepts 90–267VAC, 50/60Hz, single-phase input, making it ready for global data center deployment without modification.

• Site-Ready Package with Universal Connectivity:

Delivered complete with all hoses and accessories, compatible with UQD04, FD83, and other major connector formats to support fast, plug-and-play installation across diverse sites.

As liquid cooling becomes the backbone of next-generation AI Factories, DeepCoolAI is leading the charge with intelligent infrastructure solutions that deliver operational resilience, global compatibility, and unmatched reliability,” said Kris Holla, Founder and CEO of DeepCoolAI. “The DCAI-FCM-200-C is more than just a refill cart—it’s a mission-critical tool engineered to streamline operations, minimize downtime, and support seamless deployment across hyperscale and edge environments worldwide.”

"Whether during initial coolant fill or scheduled maintenance, our 200L refill cart offers precise control, enhanced safety, and high-speed performance, empowering operators to maintain uptime and protect high-value infrastructure assets," added Davood Moghaddam, CTO of DeepCoolAI. “With two-pump design, real-time fluid monitoring, global voltage input, and plug-and-play compatibility, the DCAI-FCM-200-C is purpose-built for the evolving needs of AI and high-density compute facilities.”

From commissioning to routine servicing, the DCAI-FCM-200-C gives data center teams the confidence to scale faster, operate smarter, and reduce risk in today’s demanding digital landscape.

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI is a One Stop Factory Direct Liquid Cooling for Next Gen AI Factories. DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for data centers ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled data centers. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime. Recently, Sanmina and DeepCoolAI entered into a strategic partnership for global manufacturing and supply chain at scale.

Visit www.deepcoolai.com for more information and sales@deepcoolai.com

Media Contact: media@deepcoolai.com

