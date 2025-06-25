Vascular Closure Devices Market to Reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2035, Registering 7.3% CAGR

Vascular Closure Devices Market size

Analysis of Vascular Closure Devices Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vascular closure devices market is expected to reach USD 2,065 million by 2035, up from USD 954.6 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025-2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3%.The vascular closure devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical technology, an aging population, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. These devices, designed to achieve hemostasis at arterial puncture sites after procedures like angiography or angioplasty, are critical in reducing complications, improving patient outcomes, and shortening recovery times. This analysis explores the market dynamics, key trends, drivers, challenges, and future outlook for vascular closure devices, drawing insights from industry reports and projections.Market OverviewThe market is segmented by product type, access type, procedure, end-user, and region. Key product categories include active closure devices (such as suture-mediated and collagen-based devices) and passive closure devices (like hemostatic pads). Active closure devices dominate due to their reliability and widespread use in complex procedures. Femoral access remains the most common access type, though radial access is gaining traction due to lower complication rates. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the primary end-users, with hospitals holding the largest market share.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7595 Key Market DriversSeveral factors are fueling the growth of the vascular closure devices market:Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden: Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, are on the rise globally, driven by lifestyle factors such as obesity, diabetes, and smoking. The World Health Organization estimates that cardiovascular diseases account for 17.9 million deaths annually, increasing the demand for diagnostic and interventional procedures like angiography, which rely on VCDs for effective closure.Technological Advancements: Innovations in VCD technology, such as bioabsorbable materials and minimally invasive designs, have improved device safety and efficacy. For instance, newer devices reduce the risk of complications like hematomas or infections, making them preferable to manual compression. Companies are also developing devices compatible with radial access procedures, which are less invasive and have faster recovery times.Aging Population: The global aging population is a significant driver, as older individuals are more prone to cardiovascular conditions requiring catheterization. By 2030, the United Nations projects that the global population aged 60 and above will reach 1.4 billion, increasing the need for VCDs in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.Market ChallengesDespite its growth potential, the vascular closure devices market faces several challenges:High Costs: VCDs are often more expensive than manual compression, which remains a cost-effective alternative in resource-constrained settings. The high cost of advanced devices can limit adoption, particularly in developing regions where healthcare budgets are limited.Complication Risks: While VCDs reduce complications compared to manual compression, risks such as vascular injury, device failure, or infection persist. These concerns can deter adoption among healthcare providers, particularly for newer or less-proven devices.Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulatory requirements for medical devices can delay product approvals and market entry. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and European Medicines Agency impose rigorous testing standards to ensure device safety and efficacy, which can increase development costs and timelines..Regional InsightsNorth America holds the largest share of the vascular closure devices market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and strong adoption of innovative technologies. The U.S. alone accounts for a significant portion of the market, supported by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and favorable reimbursement policies.Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading due to their robust healthcare systems and aging populations. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of minimally invasive procedures, and improving access to advanced medical technologies in countries like China and India.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7595 Future OutlookThe vascular closure devices market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by ongoing technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Key trends shaping the market include:Shift to Radial Access: Radial access procedures are gaining popularity due to lower complication rates and patient preference for quicker recovery. This trend is driving demand for VCDs specifically designed for radial artery closure.Bioabsorbable Devices: The development of fully bioabsorbable closure devices is a significant trend, as these devices eliminate the need for permanent implants, reducing long-term complications.Emerging Markets: Increasing healthcare investments in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East will create new opportunities for market expansion.Integration with Digital Health: The integration of VCDs with digital health platforms, such as real-time monitoring systems, could enhance procedure outcomes and patient safety.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Revenue from the global phenylketonuria treatment market is estimated to reach US$ 761.6 million in 2024. Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Revenue from the global phenylketonuria treatment market is estimated to reach US$ 761.6 million in 2024. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 1.62 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next ten years.The global cell-free protein expression market is all set to reach a value of US$ 374.5 million in 2024 and has been analyzed to further expand at a CAGR of 7.6% to end up at US$ 780.7 million by 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

