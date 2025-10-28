Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at NYDA's 2025 Investment Indaba, 31 Oct

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 31 October 2025, deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Youth Investment Indaba, scheduled to take place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

Hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Investment Indaba will convene leaders from Government, the private sector, development institutions, and youth-led enterprises to drive youth-focused investment and inclusive economic growth.

Held under the theme: “The road to a national youth fund", this strategic platform aims to foster dialogue, innovation, and collaboration aimed at breaking down barriers that limit young people’s full participation in South Africa’s economy.

Through his keynote address, Deputy President Mashatile will underscore Government’s commitment to empowering young people and advancing sustainable investment partnerships that contribute to national development.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

Time: 09h00 - 16h00

Venue: Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg

Media accreditation:

Members of the media wishing to attend and cover the event are requested to submit their accreditation details (Full Name, Media House, ID/Press Card, Contact Details) to Ms Tshiamo Selomo (066 118 1505) or Mr Hellmann Hlomuka (081 348 9940).

Media Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Mr Tabudi Madisha

NYDA Communication Manager

Cell: 081 473 3596.

