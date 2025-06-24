Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at G20 Inter-generational Roundtable, 27 Jun

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 27 June 2025, attend and deliver the keynote address at the High-Level G20 Inter-generational Roundtable, hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

The Roundtable takes place under the theme: "Advancing Equity, Building Capabilities, and Igniting Innovation", and forms part of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. It brings together youth activists and professionals, captains of industry, international partners, and policymakers to deliberate on inclusive development pathways and generational equity.

The engagement also aims to amplify youth voices in shaping national and global development agendas, while accelerating opportunities for their meaningful inclusion in economic, governance, and innovation ecosystems.

The Inter-generational Roundtable will feature high-level contributions from members of Cabinet, captains of industry, continental development partners, and civil society.

In line with the priorities of the G20 Presidency, Deputy President Mashatile will reflect on building youth capabilities for a developmental state, addressing structural barriers faced by young people, and advancing government-led solutions through collaborative policy instruments, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and strategic investment in education, innovation, and inclusive growth.

This Roundtable engagement, which advances the development and empowerment of the country’s young people, falls within the ambit of the Deputy President’s responsibility as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC).

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 June 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province

For details and accreditation, kindly contact Ms Pheladi Moruthane (NYDA) on 074 481 8912.

Enquiries:

Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates