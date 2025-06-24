In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Data Fabric Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Data Fabric Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Fabric market report describes and explains the data fabric market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global data fabric market reached a value of nearly $2.7285 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.99% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.7285 billion in 2024 to $8.35578 billion in 2029 at a rate of 25.09%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.37% from 2029 and reach $24.8668 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the data fabric market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the data fabric market such as:

•Enhancing AI and analytics capabilities to improve data insights.

•Building strategic partnerships to expand market reach.

•Investing in automation to streamline data management.

•Developing scalable solutions for edge-to-cloud integration.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that data fabric companies enhance offerings:

•Next-gen data fabric boosts AI-powered telecom analytics.

•Strategic alliances drive adoption across North America.

•Automation eliminates manual pipelines, revolutionizing observability.

•Industrial data fabric unifies OT and IT for edge-to-cloud integration.

•Unified data fabric and low-code tools accelerate banking transformation.

What Is Data Fabric Market Overview?

Data fabric is an integrated architecture and set of data services that provide consistent, unified, and intelligent data management across diverse environments, such as on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and edge. The primary purpose of data fabric is to simplify and accelerate data access and management, enabling businesses to derive insights efficiently regardless of where the data resides. It supports real-time analytics, improves data quality, and enhances decision-making by ensuring trusted and connected data across systems.

Data fabric is used by organizations to orchestrate and harmonize data from multiple sources, providing context and insight in real time. Typical users range from data engineers and analysts to line-of-business managers who rely on it when they need a comprehensive, governed and agile data infrastructure that supports analytics, AI and operational workflows. Data fabric complements traditional data management tools such as data lakes, data warehouses and enterprise integration platforms and can serve as a substitute where centralized data infrastructure isn't feasible or scalable. It is accessed via user interfaces or APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), enabling services such as metadata tagging, lineage tracking, unified querying and self-service analytics.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Data Fabric Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 21.97% of the total market in 2023. International Business Machine Corporation was the largest competitor with a 4.61% share of the market, followed by:

•Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

•Microsoft Corporation

•Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

•Informatica Inc

•SAP SE

•Oracle Corporation

•Amazon.com Inc

•NetApp Inc.

•Denodo Technologies Inc.

