Global Travel Retail Market Growth: Projected To Reach $169.64 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 13.9% CAGR

Travel Retail Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025

The travel retail market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $88.76 billion in 2024 to $100.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disposable income, rise in global urbanization, growing leisure and tourism industry, expansion of airports and other travel hubs, growing demand for luxury goods.

What Is The Travel Retail Market Growth Forecast?

The travel retail market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $169.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing globalization, growing demand for personalized shopping experiences, increasing use of technology to enhance customer experience, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, increasing demand for online travel retail.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Travel Retail Market Growth?

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of advanced technology, collaboration between travel retailers and travel service providers, integration of augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR, introduction of contactless and frictionless payment methods, data analytics for personalized marketing and customer engagement. The growing number of international travellers is expected to propel the growth of the travel retail market going forward. Mass tourism and package holidays have opened markets to large numbers of individuals.

What Are The Key Industry Players In The Travel Retail Market?

Major companies operating in the travel retail market include Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group Co Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Gebr Heinemann SE & Co KG, King Power International Group, Lotte Hotel & Resorts, Lagardère SCA, The Shilla Duty Free, DFS Group, Flemingo International, The Naunace Group, Dubai Duty Free, James Richardson Group, Lotte Duty Free, Qatar Duty Free, Heinemann, LS Travel Retail.

How Is The Travel Retail Market Segmented?

The travel retail market is segmented into a variety of categories:

1 By Product Type: Perfume And Cosmetics, Wine And Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, And Catering, Tobacco, Other Products

2 By Channel: Airports, Cruise Lines, Border, Down Town and Hotel Shops, Railway Stations, Other Channels

3 By End Users: Children Less Than 18 Years Old, Youth 18-30 years Old, Middle-Aged 18-59 Years old, The Elder Greater Than 60 Years Old

What Are Some Regional Insights Into The Freelance Platforms Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the travel retail market in 2024.The regions covered in the travel retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

