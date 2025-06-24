Key Market Driver in Digital Human Industry 2025: Robotics In Industrial Applications Driving Expansion Of The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital human report describes and explains the digital human market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global digital human market reached a value of nearly $33.95822 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.00% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $33.95822 billion in 2024 to $184.15214 billion in 2029 at a rate of 40.23%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.68% from 2029 and reach $979.07264 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the digital human market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the digital human market such as:

•Enhancing business capabilities through ongoing new product development

•Strengthening business potential by forming strategic partnerships

•Boosting operational capabilities through the launch of innovative products

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that digital human companies enhance offerings:

•Transforming customer engagement through AI-powered avatars for more personalized interactions

•Redefining customer interaction with intelligent, AI-driven systems

•Advancing human-computer interaction using natural, intuitive interfaces

•Empowering brands with next-generation development tools and capabilities for enhanced digital experiences

What Is Digital Human Market Overview?

A digital human is a computer-generated virtual representation of a person that uses artificial intelligence, natural language processing and lifelike visuals to simulate human behavior, expressions and interactions. These digital entities are designed to look, sound and communicate like real humans, often in 3D or photorealistic form, enabling natural and emotionally responsive engagement. The primary purpose of a digital human is to enhance human-computer interaction by offering realistic, personalized and emotionally intelligent experiences.

Digital humans are created using integrated technology pipelines, starting with 3D scanning (to capture lifelike detail), modelling, animation and rigging. Artificial Intelligence, powered by NLP (natural language processing) and NLG (natural language generation), provides conversational interactivity, while computer vision enables real‑time expression tracking.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Digital Human Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 14.63% of the total market in 2023. Epic Games Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.23% share of the market, followed by:

•Nvidia Corporation

•Microsoft Corporation

•Meta Platforms Inc.

•Amazon.com Inc.

•Tencent Holdings Limited

•iFLYTEK Corporation

•Digital Domain Holdings Limited

•Synthesia Ltd.

•De-Identification Ltd.

