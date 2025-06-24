Xinhe Group Headquarters by Pengfei He Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Xinhe Group Headquarters

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Xinhe Group Headquarters by Pengfei He as a Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade positions Xinhe Group Headquarters among the most innovative and impactful designs in the industry.The Xinhe Group Headquarters serves as a testament to the power of architecture to harmonize with nature, offering a new paradigm for office buildings. Its recognition by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award highlights the growing importance of sustainable, environmentally conscious design in meeting the evolving needs of businesses and communities.Designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding hills and lakes of Lihu, Fuyang, the Xinhe Group Headquarters draws inspiration from the dynamic posture of water birds in flight. The building is fragmented into six smaller structures, each 3 to 5 floors high, carefully arranged along the lake to optimize natural light and views. Stone, wood, glass, and other materials are artfully combined to create a rich texture and interplay of light and shadow.This Gold A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Pengfei He and the Xinhe Group to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture, exploring new ways to integrate buildings with their natural surroundings. It sets a high standard for future projects, inspiring the team to maintain their commitment to excellence and innovation in design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Pengfei HeAs a professional who has been deeply engaged in the architectural design industry for 17 years, Mr. He Pengfei possesses profound professional knowledge and keen industry insights. He always adheres to the pursuit of excellent design and is committed to promoting the deep integration of architecture and art. In his career, he has presided over and completed approximately 60 architectural projects, covering multiple fields such as community centers, commercial, cultural, residential, and urban complexes. His design works have won many domestic and international authoritative awards.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. These designs serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, from star architects to influential brands. By taking part, entrants can showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the architecture and design fields. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignawards.com

