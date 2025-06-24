Shipping Containers Market worth USD 12.08 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.3%, | says Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shipping containers market accounting for $8.70 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $12.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2168 Shipping container is a standardized reusable steel box used for the storage and movement of materials and products within a freight transport system. ISO or intermodal containers are used for the intermodal transport of freight. They are manufactured according to specifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and are suitable for multiple transportation methods such as truck, rail, or ship. These regulations define a shipping containers that meet size, strength, and durability requirements. The basis of these regulations is to guarantee that the container is expected to withstand extreme environments endured during transport as well as possess the structural integrity that needs to be lifted by cranes or other heavy equipment.📦 Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Shipping Containers Market with Robust Growth, China at the HelmAsia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. China dominated the global shipping containers market share in 2019, whereas Malaysia is expected to grow at a significant rate in the shipping containers market during the forecast period.The size of containers segment is segmented into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cue containers (40 feet). In 2015, the small containers segment occupied a majority of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). This is due to increase in manufacturing facilities, and growing import and export of commodities by countries worldwide. The high cube containers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to long life span, modest maintenance cost, and versatility of the container attached to it.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy container size, the small containers (20 feet) generated the highest revenue in 2019.By product type, the dry storage containers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2168 🔹 Key Market SegmentsThe global shipping containers market is divided on the basis of container size, product type, end-use, and region. Based on container size, the market is segmented into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cube containers (40 feet). The small container segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the large container segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.The global shipping containers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held more than one-third of the market and is expected to dominate the market throughout 2027. At the same time, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2168 Factors such as increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements supplement the growth of the shipping containers market. Moreover, factors such as fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs hamper the growth of the shipping containers market. However, factors such as anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation and increase in marine safety norms are the expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the shipping containers market during the forecast period.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻-𝗱𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗨 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗔.𝗣. 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿–𝗠𝗮𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗸 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗖𝗢𝗦𝗖𝗢 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼., 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗢𝗘𝗚 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗧𝗟𝗦 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗪&𝗞 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗖𝗫𝗜𝗖 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗬𝗠𝗖 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀.

