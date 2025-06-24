The State of Employee Recognition in Canada: A Joint Report by Vantage Circle and CPHR Alberta

Reimagining Recognition: A Strategic Look at Workplace Recognition in Alberta

Survey findings highlight how sector-specific needs are shaping the future of workplace recognition in Alberta

ALBERTA, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world’s leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, in partnership with CPHR Alberta, is pleased to announce the release of a groundbreaking new report: “Reimagining Recognition: A Strategic Look at Workplace Recognition in Alberta.”Having a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) within organizations is critical to achieving business objectives and safeguarding an organization’s greatest asset—its people. This is why Vantage Circle is proud to partner with CPHR Alberta and is entrusting a CPHR to help support the growth of its Alberta office, with a strong focus on hiring and retaining top talent across the province.This first-of-its-kind report draws on survey data from HR professionals across a range of industries in Alberta, offering timely insights into the evolving landscape of employee recognition. The findings explore how organizations are working to re-imagine recognition—adapting their strategies to better support engagement, retention, and workplace culture amid shifting workforce expectations.Ioana Giurca, CEO of CPHR Alberta, noted:“Alberta’s ability to compete in the global economy depends on attracting and retaining top talent. With this study now completed, HR and business leaders across the province have access to key insights to support their continued work in building thriving workplaces.The findings highlight that there is still more to be done in Alberta to ensure meaningful recognition programs are in place—programs that not only strengthen retention but also support both the bottom line and the people who drive business success. These insights are already shaping workforce strategies and driving meaningful change in Alberta’s business community.”Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said:“Recognition plays a pivotal role in shaping organizational culture and employee engagement. This report offers valuable insights into how Canadian organizations are approaching rewards and recognition in a rapidly evolving work environment. We hope these findings will serve as a practical guide for HR leaders looking to create more meaningful and impactful recognition programs.”Key findings include:40% of organizations actively promote recognition tied to behaviors that support diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I), sustainability, and other organizational values.Over 80% continue to rely on service awards as the primary component of their recognition and rewards (R&R) programs.While 50% of organizations report that their recognition is based on both outcomes and behaviors, two-thirds of those admit they lack a structured process to consistently identify or differentiate employees who demonstrate those behaviors.This report aims to equip HR professionals with actionable insights to enhance their recognition strategies and align them with employee expectations in today’s hybrid work environment.Download the full report: Reimagining Recogntion: A Strategic Look at Workplace Recognition in AlbertaAbout CPHRChartered Professionals in Human Resource of Alberta (CPHR Alberta) is a professional association dedicated to strengthening the human resources profession and upholding the highest standards of practice. With 6,900 members across Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, CPHR Alberta is the fourth largest HR association in Canada. CPHR Alberta is the exclusive registration body in Alberta for the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation, which is the professional standard in Canada. The CPHR demonstrates HR expertise, experience, and ethical management of today’s human capital. CPHR Alberta is a provincial member of CPHR Alberta. Together with our members, we are working towards becoming a self-regulated, recognized profession in Alberta.For more information, bulletin@cphrab.caAbout Vantage CircleVantage Circle is a leading global employee recognition and rewards platform powered by behavioral science. Trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ organizations worldwide, the platform helps build high-performance cultures by aligning recognition with company values and business goals. Vantage Circle enables HR leaders and managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce meaningful behaviors through targeted recognition, personalized rewards and incentives, and a holistic approach to employee wellness. With over 14 years of experience, the platform supports global enterprises such as Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant, Wells Fargo, and ACG in transforming how they engage and motivate their workforce. The platform is available in 16+ languages with localized rewards in over 100 countries, making recognition more relevant and inclusive. It also integrates seamlessly with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, enabling recognition to happen in the flow of work.Learn more at vantagecircle.com.

