Solar EPC Global Market Report 2025: Projections Show Strong Growth Powered By Renewable Energy

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar EPC market size has grown significantly in recent years, underpinned by government incentives, decreasing costs of solar technology, and rising energy demand. From $232.58 billion in 2024, growth is projected to reach $248.35 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Solar EPC Market Size?

Looking forward, the solar EPC market size is set to see strong growth, reaching $306.38 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%. This anticipated expansion can be attributed to the focus on decentralized energy systems, the development of floating solar projects, and government commitments to renewable energy.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Solar EPC Market?

This upward trajectory is expected to be propelled by the growing demand for renewable energy sources—resources that are naturally replenished over time, such as sunlight, wind, and geothermal heat. Solar EPC Market, which covers design, procurement, and construction, plays a crucial role in the implementation of solar energy projects. This holistic approach optimizes costs, ensures quality, and streamlines the process, making it a valuable asset for the development and expansion of renewable energy sources, particularly solar power.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Solar EPC Market?

Major companies operating in the solar EPC market are adapting to the changes and producing new business strategies. They include Bechtel Corp., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., Adani Group, Canadian Solar Inc., and Xylem Inc., among others. The introduction of utility-scale solar EPC divisions by key players has led to significant growth in the renewable energy services portfolio. These units are integral to the effective design, construction, and commissioning of large-scale solar energy systems for optimal energy output. A noteworthy example is US-based Jingoli Power, which launched a new solar EPC division in September 2022.

How Is The Solar EPC Market Segmented?

The solar EPC market analyzed in this report is segmented based on:

- Mounting Type: Ground, Rooftop, Floating

- Technology: Concentrated Solar Power, Photovoltaic

- End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

For each mounting type segment, there are further sub-segments:

- Ground: Fixed Tilt Ground Mount, Single Axis Tracking Ground Mount, Dual Axis Tracking Ground Mount

- Rooftop: Residential Rooftop, Commercial Rooftop, Industrial Rooftop

- Floating: Fixed Floating Solar Systems, Tracking Floating Solar Systems

What Are The Regional Insights In The Solar EPC Market?

In terms of regional influence, North America led the solar EPC market in 2024. The report also covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

