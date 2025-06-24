SeatBridge: Redefining Comfort and Design in Automotive Interiors — Xraised Talks with Claudio Buccini

MESSINA, SICILY, ITALY, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fresh Take on Automotive Interiors

In a recent Xraised interview, host Rosalie sat down with Claudio Buccini, the inventor of SeatBridge—a patented solution that’s challenging how we think about automotive interior design. With a background in naval and aerospace engineering and current teaching role at UNINETTUNO University, Buccini brings a unique blend of technical depth and visionary thinking to the table.

SeatBridge isn’t just another car seat—it’s a complete rethinking of how front seats are mounted that cars users will not see: indeed, it is not visible. And the result? A cleaner, more spacious interior that delivers on both comfort and aesthetics.

Is that all? Absolutely not! Car Makers and Seats Makers will achieve substantial savings by adopting the concept!

🎥 Watch the full interview here: SeatBridge – Reinventing Car Interiors with Patented Seating Innovation



Why SeatBridge Matters

Traditional seating systems rely on separate components—driver seat, passenger seat, central console—each manufactured, transported, and installed independently onto the car. The result, generally very beautiful at a first glance is, very often: messy and cramped for rear passengers and hard to clean, too. SeatBridge changes that with a single, integrated unit that simplifies the final assembly while enhancing rear passengers’ comfort and improving the vehicle’s interior overall design.

“One day I was sitting behind my wife, the driver, in the car,” Buccini said. “I looked down and thought, ‘Why am I putting my feet in a workshop?’ That’s when I realized how much better it could be.”

The system’s sleek layout offers more legroom, removes visible rails, and turns what used to be a cluttered space into something closer to a living room.



A Story of Innovation and Persistence

SeatBridge didn’t happen overnight. Buccini began the patent process in 2016, securing Italian approval in 2019 and a hard-won European patent in 2023 after years of back-and-forth with the patent office.

“The EU process was long, but we made it,” he said. “Now SeatBridge is protected across Europe, and we’re ready to scale.”

In August 2024, Buccini co-founded SB-SINTEC, a company built to take SeatBridge, and other concepts, to market. From developing case studies to preparing sponsorships, the team is laying the groundwork for widespread adoption in the automotive sector.



Designed for Versatility, Built for the Future

One of Seabridge’s biggest advantages is how adaptable it is. The system is designed to fit into nearly any vehicle—regardless of size, material, or propulsion type.

“It’s compatible with about 90% of car models,” Buccini noted. “It even opens doors for features like easy-to-mount rotating front seats for people with disabilities.”

That flexibility, combined with manufacturing efficiencies and cost savings, makes SeatBridge a practical solution for carmakers and suppliers looking for real innovation.

When SeatBridge first car will be on the market, all world-wide users will ask for it and all video clips presenting new cars will dedicate a view of the Quantum Leap has been realized for passengers’ comfort.



What’s Next for SeatBridge?

With a European patent in hand, high quality technical case studies available, and a clear product vision, Buccini is now focused on building awareness among decision-makers in the automotive world. A global campaign is underway, targeting OEMs, seat manufacturers, and design engineers.

“The feedback has been great,” Buccini said. “But we know getting into the automotive world takes time and the right relationships. That’s our focus now.”



About the Interview

Claudio Buccini was featured on Xraised, a platform that showcases leaders and innovators across industries. Hosted by Rosalie, the series dives deep into ideas shaping the future—like SeatBridge, which blends technical excellence with design-focused thinking to improve everyday experiences.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.