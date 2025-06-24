Inair by Inair Design Team Wins Platinum in A' Wearable Technology Awards

Inair

Innovative AR Spatial Computing Device Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inair , a groundbreaking AR spatial computing device designed by Inair Design Team , has been awarded the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Wearable Technologies Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of wearable technology design, celebrating exceptional products that showcase innovation, functionality, and superior design.The Platinum A' Design Award for Inair highlights the device's relevance to current trends and needs within the wearable technology industry. By seamlessly blending a virtual workspace into a lightweight headset and main unit, Inair offers a portable and immersive experience that aligns with the growing demand for efficient remote work solutions and enhanced productivity tools.Inair stands out in the market with its refined ergonomics, intuitive spatial interactions, and cutting-edge multimodal AI recognition. The device features a customized operating system interface that enables systematic application arrangement and dynamic management, optimizing workflow and user experience. The integration of BirdBath optical technology delivers an immersive large-screen experience, while the innovative Pod host supports natural and intuitive spatial ray and touch interaction.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to Inair Design Team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology design. The award not only validates the excellence of Inair but also inspires the team to continue exploring innovative solutions that enhance productivity and redefine the future of work.Team MembersThe Inair design team consists of Qi Jingxuan as the Design Director, Wang Haoheng leading Experience Design, Zhang Tianru responsible for Visual Design, and Xu Changming overseeing Industrial Design. Together, they collaborated to create this award-winning AR spatial computing device.Interested parties may learn more about Inair and its award-winning design at the A' Design Awards website:About Inair Design TeamJingxuan Qi is a multidisciplinary designer based in Beijing, specializing in product design, brand visuals, and user experience. Continuously exploring the intersection of technology and aesthetics, Qi is dedicated to solving real-world problems through design and creating emotionally resonant work. The Inair Design Team, led by Qi, has provided design solutions for various domestic and international brands, covering consumer electronics, lifestyle products, and innovative concept development.About InairINAIR is an AR glasses brand under China Duopingweilai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., dedicated to providing consumers with next-generation all-in-one mobile office solutions. The company's flagship product, INAIR Pro, is an AR glasses designed specifically for mobile business professionals, featuring an ergonomic design, ultra-wide field of view, and a virtual surround screen. INAIR Pro supports seamless file transfers, cross-terminal data synchronization, and direct PC and smartphone integration, enhancing the user experience and productivity.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation in the field of wearable technologies. Recipients of this award have demonstrated remarkable proficiency in areas such as user interface design, integration with existing devices, health and fitness applications, ease of use, and aesthetic appeal. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most outstanding and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing their respective fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by celebrating and promoting exceptional design that positively impacts society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://wearabletechnologydesignawards.com

