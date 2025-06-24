Several UM bachelor of science degrees receive international accreditation

MACAU, June 24 - Several bachelor’s degrees offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) have been accredited by the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE). The accredited degrees include the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (including the ‘2+2’ joint programme launched with South China University of Technology), Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering, and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Notably, UM is the only higher education institution in Macao to receive this accreditation. This is the forth time that UM has successfully passed the accreditation since it was first accredited in 2012, highlighting the university’s research and educational achievements in the field of science and engineering education.

Students enrolled in the aforementioned four programmes between the 2011/2012 and 2029/2030 academic years, as well as those enrolled in the ‘2+2’ joint programme launched by UM and SCUT between the 2020/2021 and 2029/2030 academic years, will be eligible to apply for HKIE membership upon graduation. This membership provides graduates with internationally recognised professional qualifications.

HKIE not only reviewed the four programmes and one joint programme but also conducted a detailed assessment of FST’s academic staff, teaching resources, and facilities. Emphasis was placed on programme development, especially how well the syllabus and curriculum align with technological and social needs. Therefore, the accreditation panel examined subjects including mathematics and basic sciences, as well as engineering subjects including engineering science, engineering design and synthesis, occupational health, safety and environment, laboratory and fieldwork, and specialised engineering topics. The panel also evaluated complementary studies such as practical training, communications, and the professionalism of engineers. To gain a thorough understanding of these aspects, the accreditation panel held meetings with UM and FST representatives, alumni, and student representatives.

The accreditation panel gave full recognition of UM’s efforts in science and engineering education. They also commended the university for its high-calibre faculty team, solid academic foundation, and adequate teaching resources. The panel expressed confidence that UM will continue to provide students on the accredited programmes with a high-quality learning experience and nurture professionals who meet international standards.

Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of FST, said that receiving the HKIE accreditation not only affirms the faculty’s teaching quality and capability but also marks a significant step towards gaining recognition for the overall teaching and research level of UM and even Macao. He added that this achievement marks a new milestone for FST in terms of promoting the development of Macao’s higher education and aligning it with international standards. The faculty will continue to strengthen its cooperation with international institutions in order to nurture more globally competitive professionals for Macao, the country, and beyond.

HKIE is the only statutory professional engineering body in Hong Kong, and is responsible for setting standards for the training and admission of engineers. It is also a signatory of the Washington Accord. Engineering degrees accredited by HKIE are recognised in a number of countries and regions, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. Additionally, HKIE is a signatory of the Seoul Accord. The computer science degrees accredited by HKIE are recognised in a number of countries and regions, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.