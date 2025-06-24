Sales Performance Management Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the sales performance management market size has displayed a rapid growth pattern. From $7.11 billion in 2024, the projections indicate an increase to $8.07 billion in 2025. This shift demonstrates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. Various factors have contributed to this historical growth, including the adoption of customer relationship management CRM systems, increased emphasis on sales team productivity and efficiency, growth in sales force automation technologies, a need for precise sales performance measurement, and the escalating complexity of sales processes.

What Does The Future Hold For The Sales Performance Management Market Growth Forecast?

Anticipation is dynamic for the future of the sales performance management market. Expectations are that it will expand to $16.35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.3%. Predicted growth in the forecast period can be credited to a focus on predictive analytics for sales forecasting, the rise of remote and virtual sales teams, and the adoption of gamification for sales motivation. There's also the continued evolution of sales enablement tools playing a crucial role.

What Drives The Growth Of The Sales Performance Management Market?

A potent driver of this growth is the rising expenditure on marketing and advertising activities. Effective marketing and advertising can heighten product visibility and incite purchases from responsive consumers, leading to a quicker increase in sales volume, driving demand for robust sales performance management solutions. These tools are integral in optimising sales processes, improving efficiency, and enhancing the outcome of marketing drives.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sales Performance Management Market?

Major companies functioning in the sales performance management market comprise of SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Xactly Corporation, Anaplan Inc., Varicent Software Inc., Beqom UK Limited, Salesforce Inc., Iconixx Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Callidus Software Inc., Gryphon Networks Corp.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sales Performance Management Market?

Emerging trends reveal companies in the SPM market striving to develop innovative metrics-driven sales capability building solutions. These solutions utilise data-driven key performance indicators KPIs to enhance sales team abilities and performance. They also align sales efforts with business objectives for sustainable growth.

What Is The Market Segmentation Of The Sales Performance Management Sector?

The sales performance management market detailed in this report is segmented on numerous levels.

By component, it divides into Solutions and Services. By organisation size, it splits into Large Enterprises and Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs. It segments by deployment type into On-premises and Cloud. Further, it segments by vertical into BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Other Verticals.

Subsegments include the categories of Solutions: Sales Analytics Software, Sales Planning and Forecasting Tools, Incentive Compensation Management ICM Solutions, Territory Management Solutions, Performance Management Solutions, and Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Maintenance and Upgradation Services.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Sales Performance Management Market?

Regional Insights reveal that North America was the most significant region in the SPM market in 2024. Expectations are that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

