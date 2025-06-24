Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market is Projected to Reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by EVs & Sustainability

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market

SBR market poised for robust growth, driven by rising EV production, high-performance tires, sustainable materials, expanding industrial and footwear demand.

The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is forecast to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 21.3 billion by 2035, achieving a steady CAGR of 5.3% over the decade.The demand for SBR increased on account of increasing automobile production in China and higher sales of footwear in the UK. Moreover, shutdowns by Sumitomo and Versalis were indicative of margin squeezes within the elastomer business. In the future, EV adoption and sustainability drivers are likely to spur innovation in SBR formulation and manufacturing processes. Key Takeaways from Market Study:In 2025, the SBR market is estimated at approximately US $9.8 billion and is projected to reach around US $16.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of about 5.3% from 2025 to 2032.Global demand is around 4.6 million tonnes in 2023 and is expected to grow to approximately 7 million tonnes by 2032, implying a CAGR of roughly 4.5%.Over 75–82% of total SBR consumption is attributed to tire manufacturing, with increasing demand driven by both conventional vehicles and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.Solution-polymerized SBR (S‑SBR) is witnessing higher growth rates compared to emulsion SBR (E‑SBR), owing to its superior performance in tire applications such as better fuel efficiency and wear resistance.Asia Pacific, led by countries like China and India, holds more than 50% of the global market share and continues to be the fastest-growing region due to robust automotive and tire industries.North America is experiencing growth particularly in high-performance S‑SBR applications, supported by investments in the automotive sector, while Europe is focusing on sustainable, advanced formulations.Favorable feedstock prices in Asia Pacific are improving production margins. Capacity expansions are ongoing in key markets, with some producers shifting from older facilities to advanced S‑SBR production. Capacity expansions are ongoing in key markets, with some producers shifting from older facilities to advanced S‑SBR production.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market:Asahi Kasei, ARLANXEO, Bridgestone, LANXESS, MICHELIN, China Petroleum & Chemical, JSR, Rockwood Lithium, AkzoNobel, Chemtura, Reliance Industries Limited, LG Chem, Trinseo, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Goodyear Rubber Company, Versalis S.p.A.Key Growth Drivers: Automotives, Footwear, and ConstructionAutomotive / Tire DemandWith vehicle production rising globally, SBR demand for tire production is growing continuously. The expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major catalyst for Solution SBR (S‑SBR), known for delivering low rolling resistance, fuel efficiency, and enhanced durability for EV-specific tires.Footwear BoomThe global rise in footwear consumption has significantly increased the use of SBR as a durable, flexible, and shock-absorbing material for shoe soles. Growing consumer spending, especially in key retail markets, is further bolstering demand.Building & Construction ApplicationsSBR remains vital in applications such as waterproof membranes, adhesives, sealants, and construction coatings. Ongoing infrastructure developments across both mature and emerging markets are stimulating consistent demand.Innovation & Sustainability: Growth CatalystsSolution SBR (S-SBR) AdvancementsS-SBR is projected to outperform Emulsion SBR (E-SBR) with a CAGR of 5.4% through 2035. Its superior performance characteristics, especially in EV tires, include improved silica dispersion, better rolling resistance, and enhanced wet traction.Bio-Based & Circular InitiativesGrowing pressure for environmental sustainability is driving R&D efforts into bio-based feedstocks, recycling technologies, and circular production methods for SBR.Emerging Market ExpansionRapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising vehicle ownership in South Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia are creating new centers of demand.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) industry is segmented based on product type, application, and region to address evolving consumer preferences and industrial demands. By product type, the market is categorized into Emulsion SBR (E-SBR) and Solution SBR (S-SBR), with S-SBR gaining popularity due to its superior performance characteristics, especially in high-performance tire manufacturing.In terms of application, SBR is extensively utilized in tires, which represent the dominant application segment, followed by footwear, polymer modification, adhesives, and various other applications that leverage the material's flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Geographically, the market spans across several key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), reflecting its global demand across both developed and emerging economies. The thickness of rubber sheets range from super thin films to ¼ inch thick, and the thickness of the sheet merged with the type of rubber aids us in determining its use.Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global industrial rubber market is valued to be US$ 36.3 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 62.0 billion by the end of 2033.

