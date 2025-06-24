Calrose Rice Market Size to Reach $77.5 Billion, by 2033 at 3.7% CAGR

Calrose rice market was valued at $54.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $77.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technological developments in milling are expected to improve the output and quality of calrose rice. More sophisticated processing methods and precision milling are examples of innovations that will improve consistency and texture of calrose riceRequest Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A36117 Prime determinants of growthThe growing demand from consumers for premium, adaptable rice types and growing health consciousness are the main factors driving the calrose rice market . The market is expanding owing to consumers' rise in desire for calrose rice, which has a soft and sticky texture. Modern customers find rice that is more convenient and appealing due to innovations in rice processing and packaging. In addition, increase in disposable incomes and the globalization of Asian cuisine both support the demand for calrose rice in global markets. The market growth is also supported by strategic alliances and funding from important production and distribution companies. As customers look for higher-quality food options, the shift towards premium, organic, and specialty rice varieties also helps the calrose rice market grow.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calrose-rice-market/purchase-options Segment HighlightsBy type, the U.S. source segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2023. Calrose rice, which is mainly farmed in California and is renowned for its medium-grain variation, is widely available in the U.S. Calrose rice is valued for its mildly sticky, soft texture, which makes it versatile in a variety of culinary applications. Most of the calrose rice grown in the U.S. comes from California owing to its perfect growing environment.By application, the direct edible segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023, due to its great consumer demand and adaptability. Calrose rice, which cooks to a soft and sticky texture, is a staple in many Asian and Mediterranean meals. Its widespread use in salads, pilafs, and sushi demonstrates its versatility. Calrose rice is preferred by health-conscious consumers due to its nutritional qualities, which include a favorable ratio of protein to carbohydrates. Growing urbanization, shifting dietary habits, and the popularity of home cooking are the main drivers of the market. The increased demand for sustainable and healthy food options is driving producers to concentrate on organic and non-GMO varieties, which will accelerate market expansion.Regional OutlookThe demand for both local and export products is driving robust production in the U.S., especially in California. Due to its superior quality, Calrose rice is becoming more popular in China, which has boosted imports and local collaborations. Growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality rice products is driving both domestic and foreign businesses to enter new markets in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Australia and New Zealand. The calrose rice market is characterized by a range of customer preferences, and to match these demands, significant developments in these regions include strategic alliances, product innovations, and investments in processing technology.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A36117 Players: -California Family FoodsAmerican Commodity CompanyFarmers' Rice CooperativePacific International Rice MillsDoguet's Rice Milling CompanyFar West RiceHinode RiceSun Valley RiceThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global calrose rice market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

