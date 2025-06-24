Wealth Management Global Market Is Projected To Reach $2726.44 Billion By 2029, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.9%

Wealth Management Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The wealth management market size has shown robust growth in recent years. The market size, which stood at $1956.71 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $2091.45 billion by 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR during this period is pegged at 6.9%. This upward trajectory can be primarily attributed to factors such as the marked growth in emerging markets, an increased number of high-net-worth individuals, greater digitization, and a surge in internet penetration.

What Is The Projected Growth And Size Of The Global Wealth Management Market?

Going forward, the wealth management market is expected to continue this trend of substantial growth. Projections estimate the market size to reach $2726.44 billion by 2029, expanding in line with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Several factors are forecast to contribute to this growth. An increasing retiree population, the rising wealth of high-net-worth individuals, growing demand for alternative investments, and an uptick in individual investors' investments are key driving factors. Additionally, the surge in internet penetration is expected to significantly boost the market.

Major projected trends in the wealth management market encompass a range of technology and service initiatives. These include investing in deploying more AI applications for expedited customer response, enhancing security capacities through investments in cybersecurity technologies, offering hybrid services to expand service offerings, considering the use of robo advice to reduce fund management costs, and investing in big data solutions to better client acquisition and retention rates.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers For The Wealth Management Market?

Continued economic growth forms the crux of the wealth management market's success. Economic growth, defined as an increase in a nation's production and consumption of goods and services over a specific period, creates a conducive environment for wealth management. Greater opportunities for investment, increased asset values, fostering financial well-being — each factor plays a crucial role in propelling the wealth management market.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Wealth Management Market?

Key players operating in the wealth management market include institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corporation, UBS Group AG, Wells Fargo & Company, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Others include Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, BNP Paribas, Kotak Wealth Management, IIFL Wealth Management, and Axis Bank Wealth Management. Among the countries with the most representation are India, with companies such as Edelweiss Wealth Management and Angel Broking, and China, with players such as Noah Holdings, AVIC Trust, CreditEase, and Fosun International Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Wealth Management Market?

A trend that is steadily gaining traction in the wealth management market is the adoption of digital wealth management services. Major industry players seeking to maintain their market dominance are opting for these platforms. Digital wealth management services, also known as robo-advisors or digital investment platforms, utilize technology and automation to provide investment and financial advisory services.

How Is The Wealth Management Market Segmented?

The wealth management market report has been segmented by various factors. These include:

- Type Of Asset Class: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets, Other Asset class

- Advisory Mode: Human Advisory, Robo-advisory, Hybrid Advisory

- Type Of Wealth Manager: Private Banks, Investment Managers, Full-Service Wealth Managers, Stockbrokers, Other

- Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

Each segment has been further subdivided: Equities into Domestic and International Equities, Large-Cap Stocks, Small-Cap Stocks, and Exchange-Traded Funds ETFs; Fixed Income into Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Treasury Securities, Fixed Deposits; and Alternative Assets into Real Estate, Hedge Funds, Private Equity, Commodities, Art and Collectibles.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Wealth Management Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the wealth management market. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region. Additionally, the wealth management market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

