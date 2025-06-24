Intelligent Process Automation Market Reaches New Heights with Massive CAGR of 14.6% from upto 2032

Intelligent Process Automation Market

The Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is growing as industries adopt it to boost efficiency and reduce costs across operations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the intelligent process automation market size was valued at $13.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.Intelligent process automation (IPA) requires the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA), to automate processes and provide insight into complex tasks, decision-making, and analysis of the Organization has increased strategies. Intelligent process automation (IPA) requires the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA), to automate processes and provide insight into complex tasks, decision-making, and analysis of the Organization has increased strategies. It uses algorithms and data-driven techniques to streamline operations, optimize resource allocation, and improve overall operational efficiency and efficiency. Furthermore, IPA encourages innovation by augmenting human capabilities with AI-driven insights. It enables them to identify new opportunities, improve processes, and develop innovative solutions that create competitiveness in the marketplace. Ultimately, automated science systems empower end users by streamlining operations, improving decision-making, and promoting innovation, and overall performance in various industries.The growth of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. Firstly, the quest for operational efficiency and cost reduction drives organizations to adopt IPA solutions. These tools optimize workflows by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing productivity, and minimizing human errors. Secondly, the increasing demand for digital transformation across industries propels IPA growth.Companies seek to modernize their operations by integrating AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline processes and improve decision-making. Thirdly, the surge in data volumes necessitates sophisticated solutions to handle and derive insights from this information. IPA systems offer the ability to process vast amounts of data efficiently, enabling better strategic planning and informed decision-making. In addition, the scalability and flexibility of IPA technologies cater to the dynamic needs of businesses, allowing for easy customization and adaptation to changing market demands.Furthermore, major intelligent process automation industry players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in October 2023, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. extended their longstanding partnership to accelerate industrial automation design and development through generative artificial intelligence(AI). Companies are combining technologies to empower the workforce and accelerate time-to-market for customers building industrial automation systems. Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Intelligent process automation market revenue, large enterprises often leverage IPA to handle voluminous data and intricate processes, enabling them to focus more on strategic initiatives while improving productivity and cost-effectiveness. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.IPA facilitates SMEs in automating routine tasks, managing workflows, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Functions such as accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management, and marketing can significantly benefit from IPA implementation, allowing SMEs to scale up their operations without significant increase in workforce or costs. Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global Intelligent process automation market revenue, attributed to increasing focus on digital transformation and the need for scalability and agility. Emerging trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with RPA offer advanced capabilities, enabling intelligent decision-making within automation processes.However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032, which is attributed to the increasing emphasis on customer experience and service efficiency. Organizations are leveraging self-service portals and knowledge bases to provide quick resolutions to customer queries, thereby enhancing satisfaction and loyalty, and offering immense potential for market growth. Organizations are leveraging self-service portals and knowledge bases to provide quick resolutions to customer queries, thereby enhancing satisfaction and loyalty, and offering immense potential for market growth.Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global intelligent process automation market revenue, Security concerns and regulatory requirements drive the demand for on-premises solutions, particularly in industries dealing with sensitive data. In addition, certain legacy systems and unique operational needs prompt organizations to opt for on-premises IPA. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2032, owing to its agility and reduced upfront investment. The global shift toward remote work further accelerates its adoption. Key trends include the integration of AI and analytics within cloud-based IPA to enhance decision-making capabilities and predictive analysis.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Intelligent process automation market revenue, primarily driven by the escalating demand for better connectivity, network optimization, and the necessity for rapid and efficient customer service. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2032, The retail sector's adoption of IPA is driven by the need for seamless omnichannel experiences, cost efficiency, and competitive advantage. By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Intelligent process automation market revenue, primarily driven by the escalating demand for better connectivity, network optimization, and the necessity for rapid and efficient customer service. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2032, The retail sector's adoption of IPA is driven by the need for seamless omnichannel experiences, cost efficiency, and competitive advantage. Trends such as hyper-personalization, automated inventory management through IoT, and AI-driven customer engagement strategies continue to shape the industry. Based on technology, the machine learning and deep learning segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Intelligent process automation market revenue. The increasing computational power and development of specialized hardware, such as GPUs and TPUs, have accelerated the training and deployment of complex models. Further, the demand for actionable insights and predictive analytics drives the adoption of machine and deep learning for decision-making and process optimization. The growth of computer vision is driven by advancements in imaging technology, increased computational power, and the availability of vast amounts of visual data. Industries are leveraging computer vision for various applications, including autonomous vehicles, healthcare diagnostics, and retail analytics.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into intelligence processes. These advanced technologies are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data analysis, enabling agencies and organizations to derive actionable insights from vast amounts of information. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Leading Market Players: -AccentureAtos SECapgeminiCognizantGenpactHCL TechnologiesIBM CorporationInfosysPegasystemsTech MahindraThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intelligent process automation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 