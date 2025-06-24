Global Collaborative Robots Market To Reach $1.451 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 28.38%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Collaborative Robots Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.42% from 2029 and reach $39.99523 billion in 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The collaborative robots report describes and explains the collaborative robots market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global collaborative robots market reached a value of nearly $3.28367 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.98% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.28367 billion in 2025 to $1.45189 billion in 2029 at a rate of 28.38%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.42% from 2029 and reach $39.99523 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the collaborative robots market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the collaborative robots market such as:

• Aims to drive future growth through strategic partnership expansions

• Focuses on enhancing business operations by developing new products

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that collaborative robots companies enhance offerings:

• Creating innovative web-based solutions

• Designing advanced collaborative robots (cobots) tailored for smart manufacturing environments

• Developing high-precision, industrial-grade cobots

• Advancing high-payload cobots integrated with AI technologies

• Forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to share resources and boost market expansion

What Is Collaborative Robots: Market Overview?

Collaborative robots, commonly known as cobots, are a category of robotic systems engineered to operate safely alongside human workers within shared workspaces. Unlike traditional industrial robots that often require isolation due to safety concerns, cobots are designed with integrated sensors and safety features that allow them to detect and respond to human presence, enabling direct human-robot collaboration.

The production of collaborative robots involves the integration of advanced hardware components, such as robotic arms, sensors and actuators, with sophisticated software systems that govern their operation, safety protocols and interaction capabilities. Manufacturers assemble these components to create versatile robotic platforms capable of adapting to various tasks and environments.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Collaborative Robots Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 14.96% of the total market in 2023. The Universal Robots AS. was the largest competitor with a 3.79% share of the market, followed by:

• Fanuc Corp.

• ABB Ltd.

• Techman Robot Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Denso Corp.

• Doosan Robotics Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Siasun Robot & Automation co. Ltd.

• Stäubli International AG

