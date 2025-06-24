YCP Auctus Releases New White Paper on India’s Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization Sector

YCP Auctus Value Creation Framework

The Study Highlights Operational Excellence as Key to Global Competitiveness

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YCP Auctus, an Asia-focused management consulting firm, has released a new white paper titled “India’s CRDMO Market: Building Momentum Through Operational Excellence.” This white paper provides a strategic roadmap for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs) in India to enhance performance, scale operations, and achieve global competitiveness.India’s CRDMO sector is entering a high-growth phase, supported by favorable government policies, rising demand for advanced therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and cell and gene therapy (CGTs), and a global shift away from China-centric supply chains. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through 2028, significantly above the global average, the industry is poised to become a major player in global pharmaceutical manufacturing.However, the report cautions that growth and success for individual companies is not guaranteed. Indian CRDMOs continue to face deep-rooted structural challenges, including limited production scale, talent shortages, reliance on imported raw materials, and internal operational inefficiencies.“The opportunity for Indian CRDMOs is historic, but capitalizing on it requires decisive action now,” said Mridul Karkara, Partner at YCP Auctus and author of the white paper. “Operational excellence is no longer optional. It’s the differentiator that will allow Indian firms win today with their customers, while building capabilities that drive long-term resilience.”The white paper draws on YCP Auctus’s direct experience working with leading Indian CRDMOs and benchmarks from more mature markets such as China and South Korea. It introduces the YCP Auctus Value Creation Framework, a tool to help companies improve performance across core functions like commercial operations, manufacturing, quality, R&D services, and M&A.“Our framework enables executive teams to prioritize initiatives that create immediate impact while also building the capabilities needed to sustain growth over the next decade,” said Karkara. “It’s designed to be actionable, not theoretical.”Whether you're navigating the CRDMO landscape for the first time or seeking to sharpen your operational strategy, this white paper serves as a practical, insight-driven resource to support your next phase of growth.The full white paper is available for download here

