Global Microencapsulation Market Growth: Projected To Reach $19.69177 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 11.05% CAGR

It will grow to $20.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microencapsulation market report describes and explains the microencapsulation market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global microencapsulation market reached a value of nearly $11.66156 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $11.66156 billion in 2024 to $19.69177 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.05%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% from 2029 and reach $32.78433 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the microencapsulation market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the microencapsulation market such as:

• Focus on R&D to enhance encapsulation efficiency and stability.

• Expansion into new applications like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

• Strategic partnerships to co-develop innovative solutions.

• Adoption of advanced technologies for controlled release systems.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that microencapsulation companies enhance offerings:

What Is Microencapsulation: Market Overview?

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating or embedded within a matrix to form small capsules. These capsules can range in size from a few micrometers to a few millimeters and contain active substances such as drugs, fragrances, oils, enzymes, or other ingredients. The main goal of microencapsulation is to protect the core material and control its release under specific conditions. This enhances the stability, effectiveness, and usability of the active substance.

The microencapsulation market consists of sales of microencapsulation by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are designed to protect core materials, control their release, enhance stability and improve handling and delivery across various applications. Microencapsulation plays a vital role in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, agriculture, personal care and household products

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Microencapsulation Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 21.56% of the total market in 2024. BASF SE was the largest competitor with a 6.31% share of the market, followed by:

• Balchem Corporation

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Givaudan SA

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

• Symrise AG

• Milliken & Company

• Bayer AG

• AVEKA Group

• Koehler Innovative Solutions

