Record cost of living support for South Australians under Malinauskas government

Release date: 23/06/25

Thousands more South Australians are receiving vital cost-of-living support, with record payments delivered through an expanded and reformed concessions system under the Malinauskas state government.

Recent State Budget papers reveal that a series of improvements to concessions since 2022 have resulted in hundreds of millions of extra dollars flowing to those who need it most.

Key changes over the past three years include:

2022 : The Cost-of-Living Concession was doubled for one year, and payments were brought forward for 50,000 renters, who previously waited months after homeowners. Free public transport was also introduced 24/7 for Seniors Card holders.

: The Cost-of-Living Concession was doubled for one year, and payments were brought forward for 50,000 renters, who previously waited months after homeowners. Free public transport was also introduced 24/7 for Seniors Card holders. 2023 : The Government delivered on its election promise to review the concessions system and partnered with the Commonwealth to provide up to $500 in energy bill relief for concession households and up to $650 for small businesses.

: The Government delivered on its election promise to review the concessions system and partnered with the Commonwealth to provide up to $500 in energy bill relief for concession households and up to $650 for small businesses. 2024 : Following the review, an additional $115 million was included in the State Budget to boost concessions. This included a one-off Cost of Living Concession payment in June, and a permanent doubling of payments for renters, and Commonwealth Seniors Card holders who used to receive only half the amount homeowners received.

: Following the review, an additional $115 million was included in the State Budget to boost concessions. This included a one-off Cost of Living Concession payment in June, and a permanent doubling of payments for renters, and Commonwealth Seniors Card holders who used to receive only half the amount homeowners received. 2025: The Government expanded eligibility criteria, ensuring more people in shared living arrangements can now access household concessions. Support for glasses, funerals, and public transport has also been boosted. Importantly, the cost of a school student MetroCard has been slashed to just $10 for 28 days.

Looking ahead, the 2025-26 State Budget forecasts a significant increase in the number of South Australians receiving the Cost-of-Living Concession, with 225,000 households expected to benefit—an increase of nearly 50,000 households compared to the last full year under the former government. This measure alone is expected to deliver around $60 million in direct support over the coming year.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Human Services, Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook

We're proud to be supporting more South Australians than ever before, especially during a time when cost-of-living pressures continue to affect so many households.

These reforms are not just about delivering more support—they're about delivering it more fairly and more efficiently.