Stronger high risk offender laws kick in today

Release date: 24/06/25

Laws aimed at better protecting South Australians from high risk offenders have come into effect today.

The reforms extend the meaning of a high risk offender, introduce new measures to restrict offenders from leaving the state while subject to an order, and provide greater powers to the Parole Board when determining the conditions of a supervision order.

Authorities will now be able to apply for supervision orders for offenders who have been sentenced to a term of imprisonment for certain serious sexual offences under Commonwealth law.

Supervision orders will now also be required to contain a condition that any travel outside of South Australia must be approved by either the Supreme Court or the Parole Board.

In addition, the Attorney-General will now be able to apply to the courts to impose further conditions on a supervision order, with the Parole Board also having greater powers to hear and determine applications to vary supervision conditions.

The Attorney-General will also be able to appeal a decision of the Supreme Court to refuse to make a Continuing Detention Order against high risk offenders.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Comprehensive, practical laws around the supervision of high risk offenders are an essential tool to help keep South Australians safe.

These reforms keeps the scheme up to date and responsive to ensure that authorities have the measures available at their disposal to keep a close eye on serious offenders once their imprisonment has ended.