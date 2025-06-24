Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Delivers Record Payments and Dividends

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2025

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan's (LGS's) 2024-25 Annual Report, released today, shows net income before payments to the province's General Revenue Fund (GRF) of $358.5 million on revenue of $742.6 million. Payments to the GRF were $135.0 million, resulting in net income after payments to the GRF of $223.5 million.

The report, covering LGS's first full year of operations, also shows dividends to LGS's shareholder, Crown Investments Corporation (CIC), of $190.0 million, which is the largest annual dividend declared by any commercial Crown corporation in CIC's history.

LGS delivered this success on behalf of the people and businesses of Saskatchewan in partnership with its four gaming operators - SaskGaming, the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), and Sask Sport.

"The record payments provided by Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan in 2024-25 delivered a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "More than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups benefited from $71.9 million in payments and $7.8 million in charitable gaming grants supported over 2,700 non-profit and charitable organizations throughout our province. Historic dividends also enabled our government to make important investments in priority areas including affordability, health care, education and community safety."

"These stellar results were driven by increased guest spending in land-based casinos, online gaming, and VLTs resulting from strong economic conditions in the province," LGS President and CEO Susan Flett said. "LGS also delivered for local businesses across the province this fiscal year with commissions totalling $61.1 million earned by VLT site contractors and lottery retailers."

In 2024-25, proceeds from gaming in Saskatchewan were delivered as follows:

$190.0 million in total dividends declared by LGS to be paid to CIC (much of this flows to the GRF to help fund government priorities).

$81.2 million to the First Nations Trust which distributes proceeds to Saskatchewan First Nations for a range of purposes that benefit communities.

$71.9 million to Sask Sport, SaskCulture, and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association to help support more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in communities across Saskatchewan.

$47.4 million in commissions earned by more than 560 VLT site contractors across the province.

$32.7 million to Community Development Corporations which distribute a portion of profits generated by casinos to First Nation and non-First Nation organizations in the communities in which SIGA casinos are located.

$13.7 million in commissions earned by about 1,000 lottery retailers across the province.

$11.1 million in community sponsorships and exhibition association payments from Saskatchewan's two land-based casino operators SIGA and SaskGaming.

$7.8 million in charitable gaming grants paid by LGS to nonprofit and charitable organizations across the province.

$7.2 million to the Community Initiatives Fund which offers financial support to Saskatchewan community projects.

$6.7 million from the lottery licensing fee (paid by Sask Sport to LGS) to the GRF to help fund government priorities.

$4.2 million to the Clarence Campeau Development Fund which helps support Métis businesses, entrepreneurs and communities.

$3.0 million to the First Nations Addictions Rehabilitation Foundation.

LGS was established in 2023 as the provider of conduct and management for casinos, VLTs, lotteries and online gaming in Saskatchewan, including oversight of PlayNow, the province's only legal online gaming platform.

-30-

For more information, contact: