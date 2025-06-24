SaskWater Delivers Record Revenue Results for 2024-25

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2025

For the first time in its history, SaskWater surpassed $70 million in revenue, recording $71.1 million in 2024-25 and total comprehensive income of $9.1 million.

Additional irrigation acres contributed to the 2.2 per cent increase over 2023-24 revenue, as non-potable water sales reached $25.6 million. To support the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, SaskWater collaborated with the Water Security Agency to expand irrigation service along its Saskatoon Southeast Water Supply system with a goal of adding 15,000 irrigated acres to the system by 2025-26. A total of 13,000 new irrigated acres were active in time for the 2025 growing season and an additional 2,000 acres will be ready for activation in advance of the 2026 season.

"SaskWater's role in delivering on our government’s commitment to expanding irrigation will play a key role in strengthening drought resilience, boosting agricultural productivity, and enhancing food security across the province," Minister Responsible for SaskWater Jeremy Harrison said. " Expanding irrigation capacity also supports the growth of Saskatchewan’s thriving food processing sector and drives broader economic development."

In collaboration with Saskatchewan Crowns, ministries, and agencies, SaskWater continues to support new and expanding businesses in the province. The Regina Regional Non-potable Water Supply System pipeline is substantially complete and will be commissioned in 2025 to provide service to Cargill's canola crush facility. This water supply system creates opportunities for businesses interested in establishing or growing their operations in the Regina area.

"SaskWater's vast expertise and long history in the province's water sector have equipped us to provide innovative solutions customers are looking for," SaskWater Acting President and CEO Jacquie Gibney said. "We are very proud to be a partner in building strong communities and supporting economic development and growth opportunities in Saskatchewan."

SaskWater owns nine water treatment plants, three wastewater facilities, 136.94 kilometres of canal and 1,055 kilometres of potable and non-potable pipeline.

SaskWater's annual report is available online at www.saskwater.com.

