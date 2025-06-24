Within Health Wins Silver at 2025 Digital Health Awards for Transparent Outcomes Reporting Within Health Logo

Within Health’s Outcomes Report highlights clear, evidence-based results and sets a standard for transparent, effective virtual care.

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health is proud to announce that its Within Health Outcomes Report (2021–2023) has earned a Silver Award in the Digital Health Media/Publications: White Paper category at the 2025 Digital Health Awards®.

Chosen from more than 600 entries and judged by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media, this award highlights Within’s commitment to accuracy, clarity, and accountability in sharing treatment outcomes. At a time when many question the effectiveness of remote care and the credibility of reported results, the Outcomes Report demonstrates Within’s dedication to clear, evidence-based reporting that patients, families, clinicians, and payers can trust.

Based on validated tools, the Outcomes Report shows positive results across key clinical domains. By discharge, 70% of patients had eating disorder symptoms below the clinical threshold, and 65% were below the threshold for depressive symptoms. On average, patients also experienced a 37% improvement in quality of life. Among those with anorexia nervosa, 73% reached or maintained at least 90% of their ideal body weight.

Prepared by Within’s clinical and research leadership team, including Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Rebecca Brumm, Dr. Jessica Genet, Dr. Caitlin Shepherd, Hannah Wolfe, MSW, and Dr. Rebecca Boswell, the Outcomes Report reflects the work of Within’s dedicated research team, which includes both internal experts and external consultants who uphold rigorous data standards and ethical principles in all analyses. Close collaboration with clinical leadership ensures that every insight is not only grounded in statistical analysis but also deeply informed by practical, real-world care experience, a combination that sets Within apart in the virtual treatment space. Their combined expertise ensures that every finding is rigorously analyzed, ethically reported, and presented in ways that make sense to patients and professionals alike.

“At a time when people want proof, not promises, this award affirms our commitment to reporting outcomes with honesty, clarity, and accountability,” said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer. “Our intentionally remote, enhanced program delivers the most comprehensive eating disorder treatment available in the home. By ensuring care is patient centered, carefully planned, and continuously measured, we show that virtual treatment can match and often exceed the quality and impact of in-person care.”

The Digital Health Awards, organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), honor outstanding digital health resources for consumers and professionals each year. This recognition affirms the value of the Outcomes Report and strengthens Within Health’s commitment to sharing data-driven insights and promoting best practices in virtual treatment.

To read the full Within Health Outcomes Report (2021–2023) and learn more about Within Health’s approach, visit https://withinhealth.com/results.

To learn more about the 2025 Digital Health Awards and view other winners, visit https://www.healthawards.com/dha/winnerss2025/index.html.

