Mineshaft Restaurant Celebrates Serving 10,000th Free Delivery in Ouray

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mineshaft Restaurant is proud to share that its 10,000th free delivery has been completed in the city of Ouray. Since the introduction of the free delivery service, local households and visitors alike have continued to place their trust in the kitchen and delivery team to bring freshly made pizzas, sandwiches, and meals to their doorsteps without added cost.

The milestone has been reached quietly and without fanfare, as orders have steadily come in throughout the seasons. Over time, the number of deliveries grew—not because of promotions or marketing efforts, but due to consistent support from the community and a focus on making food accessible to more people, especially during long winters and busy evenings.

Each delivery has been prepared and handled with the same attention given to dine-in service, with meals sent out warm, packaged securely, and delivered by local drivers who are familiar faces in the area.

The decision to offer delivery without added fees was made early on, driven by a desire to serve both locals and tourists in a way that felt neighborly and uncomplicated. In a town where everything is a little more personal and everyone is a bit closer, it made sense to keep things simple. The volume of deliveries has grown steadily over the years, and that trust has not been taken for granted.

From pizzas cooked to order to full meals from the bar and kitchen, the range of delivery options has reflected the full in-house experience. Families, workers, hikers, and hotel guests have all been served, sometimes during storms, sometimes during busy summer weekends, always with the same goal: to make a hot meal easier to enjoy.

The 10,000th delivery was made during a regular weekday evening and was not marked until afterward, in part because the focus remains on the service rather than the number. Still, the moment has been recognized by the team, many of whom have worked the kitchen, bar, and delivery shifts since the beginning.

Mineshaft Restaurant remains committed to maintaining this service, not as a special offer, but as a permanent part of how food is shared in Ouray. Appreciation continues to be felt for those who keep choosing Mineshaft, whether dining in, picking up, or having a meal brought to their door.

