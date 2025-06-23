Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Information Session on June 26 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, June 23 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 23, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Gabe Albornoz

Representatives from Montgomery County’s Office of Food Systems Resilience, Department of Health and Human Services, Manna Food Center, and MCPS Division of Food and Nutrition Services will join Councilmember Albornoz for a virtual information session on community food resources

Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will be joined by representatives from the County’s Office of Food Systems Resilience, Department of Health and Human Services, Manna Food Center, and the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Division of Food and Nutrition Services for a virtual United in Service and Support community meeting on Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting will focus on community resources available to residents.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and share important community resources with residents.

This webinar is part of a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page

