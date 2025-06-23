'Namaste' Music Video by Wai Lana Reaches One Million Views in 24 Hours on TikTok

Namaste by Wai Lana

Yoga Icon Wai Lana's message of unity and peace resonates powerfully amid global conflicts.

It shows me that despite all the division and conflict we see in the headlines, people's hearts are yearning for connection and peace.” — Wai Lana

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one day after re-releasing her "Namaste" music video for the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, world-renowned yoga icon Wai Lana's timeless message of unity has struck a profound chord with audiences worldwide. The video reached over one million views on TikTok within 24 hours, and doubled that by day two, demonstrating an overwhelming hunger for this message of respect, peace, and connection.The extraordinary response comes at a time when the world is grappling with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Russia, as well as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The viral spread of “Namaste” suggests that people across the globe are seeking hope and unity in an increasingly divided world. "I'm deeply moved by this response," says Wai Lana. "It shows me that despite all the division and conflict we see in the headlines, people's hearts are yearning for connection and peace.”Filmed across 11 countries including Ukraine and Russia, the "Namaste" video carries special significance. "When we shot this video ten years ago in places like Ukraine and Russia, we captured something beautiful—people from different nations united in the spirit of yoga and love," Wai Lana reflects. "Seeing those same regions now torn by conflict makes this message even more urgent. We need to remember that beneath all our external differences, we are all brothers and sisters."The song's lyrics, "We are the children of the world / And it's up to us to take care of each other / We are all a part of one big family," have found new resonance among viewers seeking hope amid global uncertainty. The instant popularity of “Namaste” demonstrates that authentic messages of unity and peace are well received and much needed, especially during times of global tension and conflict.The "Namaste" music video can be viewed at wailana.com , on YouTube , and on TikTok.About Wai LanaWai Lana is a world-renowned yoga teacher and host of the internationally broadcast public television series "Wai Lana Yoga." Her programs have reached millions of homes worldwide, introducing countless people to the transformative practice of yoga and its deeper spiritual principles. Her music videos, including "River of Forgiveness" which generated nearly 150 million views, have also touched hearts globally. Beyond her TV series and music, Wai Lana shares yoga's wisdom through her "Wai Lana Insights" series, airing on public television and major online channels. These 3- to 5-minute segments introduce yoga lifestyle tips and wisdom in a fun, entertaining way, offering practical guidance for enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.