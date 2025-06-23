Submit Release
Procedures to facilitate sale of Serbian products to China to be accelerated

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, and Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China Wang Lingjun discussed today a number of issues of common interest, with particular emphasis on improving phytosanitary and veterinary cooperation.

