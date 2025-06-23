Export of weapons and military equipment produced in Serbia suspended

The Ministry of Defence announced that, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Serbian Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Security Council Aleksandar Vučić, the export of weapons and military equipment produced in the Republic of Serbia has been suspended.

