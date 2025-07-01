Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Receives $5,000 from the SYTA Youth Foundation to Help Kids Battling Type 1 Diabetes

The SYTA Youth Foundation has joined The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation in supporting children and young adults who are battling Type 1 Diabetes. Pictured: the Board of Trustees of the SYTA Youth Foundation. Team Chiera, from Coral Springs, Florida, was one of the many teams from across the globe that participated in the inaugural 2024 Sophia’s Stroll.

Additional Contributions Will Also Be Made Through the SYTA Wellness App at SYTA's August 22-26, 2025 Annual Convention

We are excited to be a part of this wonderful foundation helping kids dealing with Type 1.” — Debra Borgwardt, VP of Strategy and Operations, The SYTA Youth Foundation

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation (Sophia’s Foundation) is excited to announce it recently received a $5,000 donation from the SYTA Youth Foundation. This significant donation will help kids battling Type 1 Diabetes attend a special summer camp called Camp Kudzu and even help send some to college.

Established in the year 2000, the SYTA Youth Foundation is a 501(c)3 philanthropic organization of the Student & Youth Travel Association. Through its fundraising efforts, the SYTA Youth Foundation works to connect youth with the resources required for travel and life experiences that will inspire them to be confident, connected and socially responsible citizens. This organization has impacted more than 7,750 students and awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships and programs.

In addition to the $5,000 donation, the SYTA Youth Foundation has also pledged that Sophia’s Foundation will be the non-profit recipient for any funds raised through its Wellness App at the 2025 SYTA Annual Conference, which is being held August 23-27 in Savannah, Georgia. “We are excited to be a part of this wonderful foundation helping kids dealing with Type 1,” said Debra Borgwardt, VP of Strategy and Operations for the SYTA Youth Foundation.

“We are thrilled to have SYTA join us in our fight against Type 1 Diabetes and look forward to growing our relationship at its August conference,” said Frank Ruggieri, Sophia’s dad and founder of Sophia’s Foundation.

ABOUT THE SOPHIA RUGGIERI MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those with Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural and ongoing fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, Sophia’s Foundation sends children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. At Camp Kudzu kids not only have fun, but they also get to learn important steps in dealing with this silent disease. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation awards college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and helps fund the provision of needed medical supplies and devices.

Last year, Sophia’s Foundation raised over $75,000 to help kids and young adults who continue to battle this silent and horrible disease. Sophia’s Foundation raises most of its money through corporate and foundation sponsorships along with its main event each year, Sophia’s Stroll, in which teams are formed and raise money by taking strolls across the globe. Last year Sophia’s Strolls took place in Georgia, New Jersey, Florida, Canada, England, South Africa, Utah, San Diego and even on a cruise ship.

