DPS Captures Honduran Man Wanted for Attempted Murder During Traffic Stop (South Texas Region)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a criminal illegal immigrant wanted out of Colorado for various violent offenses—including attempted murder—during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Maverick Co.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, just after 9:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a white Toyota RAV4 SUV on US-57 in Eagle Pass for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper learned that the driver was smuggling an illegal immigrant. With assistance from Border Patrol, the illegal immigrant was identified as Juan Carlos Rivera Garcia, 42, of Honduras.

Through further investigation, the Trooper determined that Rivera Garcia was wanted out of Arapahoe Co., Colo., for attempted murder, domestic assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury. Rivera Garcia also had numerous apprehensions in Denver, Colo., for illegal entry between 2011 and 2018. He had been removed from the country in 2018.

Rivera Garcia was arrested and booked into the Maverick Co. Jail. The driver, Henry Salazar, 34, of Austin, Texas, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and booked into the Val Verde Processing Center.

Video from this incident is available here.

