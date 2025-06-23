Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

CANADA, June 23 - “Forty years ago, innocent civilians, including 268 Canadians, were killed in the bombing of Air India Flight 182. This terrorist attack remains the deadliest attack in our country’s history – one we must never forget.

“As we mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember the victims of the Air India bombing and all others who have lost their lives to terrorism.

“Canada will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

“Canada’s new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, and we will deliver on our mandate of change to keep communities safe.”

