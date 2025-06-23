Canada announces new, strengthened partnership with the European Union

CANADA, June 23 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced an historic step forward for Canada’s relationship with the European Union (EU). Together with President Costa and President von der Leyen, the Prime Minister announced they will forge a new, ambitious, and comprehensive partnership. The New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future is rooted in shared values and the rules-based international system, and strategically aimed to pursue common interests.

Canada and the EU will soon launch comprehensive negotiations across multiple areas to strengthen co-operation and connection – including trade and economic security, the digital transition, and the fight against climate change and environmental degradation. This will create more economic opportunities and long-term prosperity for workers, businesses, and citizens in both Canada and the EU.

As part of this new, strengthened relationship, Canada and the EU today signed the Security and Defence Partnership, which provides a framework for dialogue and co-operation in security and defence priorities. For Canada and the EU Member States who are NATO Allies, this will also help deliver on capability targets more quickly and economically. This new partnership is the intentional first step toward Canada’s participation in Security Action for Europe (SAFE), an instrument of the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030. Canada’s participation in this initiative will create significant defence procurement and industrial opportunities for Canada.

In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada’s new government is focused on strengthening and diversifying our international partnerships. We will work with the EU and other allies to build a new international, rules-based system for a more secure and prosperous world.

Quote

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to diversify and strengthen international partnerships. To that end, we took an historic step forward today to deepen Canada’s relationship with the European Union. Through increased co-operation in defence, trade, and commerce, we’ll create greater prosperity, security, and stability on both sides of the Atlantic.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

While in Belgium, Prime Minister Carney also met with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, to strengthen bilateral ties and advance common priorities. The two leaders visited the Antwerp Schoonselhof Military Cemetery to pay tribute to Canadian Armed Forces members who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

Unveiled earlier this year, the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 is the European Commission’s plan to boost defence funding in Europe, including through Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loans. This initiative provides up to €150 billion in loans to EU Member States, members of the EU single market, and Ukraine to support defence investments, with a focus on joint procurement projects.

