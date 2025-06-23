'A Chance to Trance' Hypnosis Event Comes to Bellevue – June 28

Experience it. Find your power with hypnosis. Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

Mindworks NLP in Bellevue, WA, is hosting “A Chance to Trance,” a live, interactive hypnosis seminar on June 28, 2025, to help participants with personal goals.

Hypnosis isn’t mind control—it’s mind empowerment.” — Connie Brannan

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local residents curious about the power of the subconscious mind will soon have an opportunity to explore it firsthand. Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, a Washington State licensed career school and clinical practice, is hosting "A Chance to Trance," a live, experiential hypnosis seminar designed to help individuals harness their inner potential and accelerate personal success.The seminar will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP offices in Bellevue, WA. The cost to attend is $247, and space is limited. Pre-registration is required.Led by Connie Brannan , CHt., a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, this 2.5-hour session provides participants with a unique opportunity to not only learn about hypnosis—but to experience it. Attendees will be guided through a live hypnotic process designed to activate powerful change at the subconscious level.“Hypnosis isn’t mind control—it’s mind empowerment,” says Brannan. “This seminar is for anyone who wants to stop wishing and start achieving. Whether your goal is health, confidence, motivation, or success, the unconscious mind can be your greatest ally.”“A Chance to Trance” is suitable for all experience levels—from the curious to the committed. Participants are encouraged to bring a specific personal goal to work with during the session.For full event details and to register, visit:More info about Connie: https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net ________________________________________About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP:Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is a Bellevue-based state-licensed private career school and clinical practice, offering professional certifications and public events in hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming as well as private client sessions. With over 18 years of service in the Greater Seattle area, founders Connie and Michael Brannan have helped thousands transform their lives using subconscious communication tools.

