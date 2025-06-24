Locals Launch A Better Jersey Shore Rentals Platform to Boost Tourism

Learn more at newjersey.rentals

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of New Jersey locals launched a new vacation rental platform built to keep bookings local, support NJ homeowners, and strengthen Shore communities — offering a fresh alternative to high fees and out-of-state platforms.Created to give locals a better option, NewJersey.Rentals lets property owners list their homes with 0% fees — so more locals can rent their homes without losing money and grow their earnings each season.“My family has been renting homes at the Jersey Shore for over a decade. We got tired of high fees, bad support, and platforms that didn’t care about us,” said founder Alex Numeris. “So we built something better — a platform made by locals. But we can’t do this alone. If you believe in keeping the Shore accessible and rooted in community, help us out: list your home, spread the word, share your feedback, and be part of shaping something that truly works for the people who live here.”The platform features homes in popular Jersey Shore towns like Cape May and Wildwood . All listings come from verified local hosts, with clear prices and no hidden fees. Guests get an easy booking process, and hosts get the tools they need to make more money from every stay.As a proudly local startup, NewJersey.Rentals was built to give homeowners a better way to rent — and to keep tourism rooted in the towns and people who make the Shore special.Learn more at: https://newjersey.rentals/why About NewJersey.RentalsNewJersey.Rentals is a Cape May-based vacation rental platform built by the people who live and host here. It helps travelers book directly with local homeowners, so more tourism money stays in the state — not with big platforms.The platform handles the entire booking process, including payments and optional deposits, so it’s simple for hosts to rent out their homes and earn income. It’s built with modern tools and a clear mission: to help hosts keep more of their income and control how they rent their homes.Website: https://newjersey.rentals Social Media

