Gov. McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing and Cabinet Meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 2, which establishes the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24, at 2:30 PM. The bill signing will be immediately followed by a cabinet meeting at 3:00 PM.
The governor's cabinet meeting will provide an update on the state's historic healthcare agency restructuring efforts. To view a copy of the meeting agenda, click here.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, state agency leaders, members of the General Assembly
WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing
WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24 at 2:30 PM
WHERE: South Carolina Health Campus, Building D, Main Lobby, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C.
Gov. McMaster to Hold Cabinet Meeting:
WHO: Gov. McMaster, members of the governor's cabinet
WHAT: Cabinet meeting
WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24 at 3:00 PM
WHERE: South Carolina Health Campus, Auditorium, Room E183, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C.
Note: SCETV will provide livestream coverage of the cabinet meeting.
