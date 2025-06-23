Submit Release
Gov. McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing and Cabinet Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 2, which establishes the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24, at 2:30 PM. The bill signing will be immediately followed by a cabinet meeting at 3:00 PM. 

The governor's cabinet meeting will provide an update on the state's historic healthcare agency restructuring efforts. To view a copy of the meeting agenda, click here.

Gov. McMaster to Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing: 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, state agency leaders, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Health Campus, Building D, Main Lobby, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C. 

Gov. McMaster to Hold Cabinet Meeting: 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, members of the governor's cabinet

WHAT: Cabinet meeting

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24 at 3:00 PM 

WHERE: South Carolina Health Campus, Auditorium, Room E183, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C. 

Note: SCETV will provide livestream coverage of the cabinet meeting. 

