Oregon State Fire Marshal urges Oregonians to check fireworks restrictions, keep celebrations legal and safe

With fireworks sales beginning today, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is reminding people to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly and legally. The 2025 fireworks retail sales season in Oregon runs from June 23 through July 6, and the agency’s message is clear: “Keep it legal. Keep it safe.”

As Oregonians make plans for the holiday, they’re urged to check local rules and restrictions on both the sale and use of fireworks—whether celebrating at home or traveling.

“Before lighting any fireworks, make sure you know what’s allowed where you are,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but it’s critical to follow the law and avoid actions that could cause a fire or injury.”

Local governments across Oregon may set additional restrictions on the sale or use of fireworks, especially in areas at higher risk of wildfires. It’s the responsibility of those using fireworks to understand and follow local laws.

Fireworks safety and legal reminders

Consumer-legal fireworks may be purchased only from permitted retailers and stands. These fireworks may not be used on:

Public lands and parks

National parks and forests

Bureau of Land Management lands

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service properties

Oregon state beaches, parks, and campgrounds

Private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry

To help reduce the risk of fire and injury, fire officials urge Oregonians to follow the four Bs of safe fireworks use:

Be prepared: Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Be safe: Keep children and pets at a safe distance. Never use fireworks near dry grass or other flammable materials.

Be responsible: Do not relight duds. Soak used fireworks in water before disposal.

Be aware: Use only legal fireworks and only where they are allowed.

Illegal fireworks and consequences

Oregon law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or travel more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground without a permit from the state fire marshal. This includes items such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers.

Violations are a Class B misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $2,500. Those who misuse fireworks or are found to be responsible for them causing damage may be held financially responsible for fire suppression and other costs. Parents can also be held liable for damage caused by their children.

Learn more

The Oregon State Fire Marshal offers resources on fireworks laws, retail sale permits, and safety tips on its fireworks webpage. For a safe celebration this Fourth of July, know the law, check local restrictions, and always keep it legal and safe.

