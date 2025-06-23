Investor Alert: Quantum Ai, Galaxy Trading Analytics (GTA), Rapliplen and London Group Are Not Registered

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities known as Quantum Ai, Galaxy Trading Analytics (GTA), Rapliplen and London Group.

"The FCAA recommends Saskatchewan residents to always check an entity's registration status at aretheyregistered.ca before making an investment," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "This is an easy way to protect yourself and keep your investments safe."

These entities claim to offer Saskatchewan residents the following trading opportunities:

Quantum Ai: cryptocurrencies and contracts for differences (CFDs).

Galaxy Trading Analytics: cryptocurrencies, forex and commodities.

Raliplen: stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

London Group: commodities in the form of precious metals traded as futures or option contracts, as well as exchange traded funds (ETFs).

This alert applies to the online entities using "quantum-ai ca", "gtatrade com", "raliplen com" and "londongrp com" (these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Quantum Ai, Galaxy Trading Analytics (GTA), Rapliplen and London Group are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Quantum Ai, Galaxy Trading Analytics (GTA), Rapliplen, London Group or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

