ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S FREE-STREAMING ‘LOCAL NOW’ EXPANDS LINEUP WITH 23 WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY NEWS/ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS

New Additions Include CNN Headlines, Bleacher Report, and Spanish-Language Favorites

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allen Media Group streaming platform Local Now -- the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment channels in America, proudly announces the launch of 23 news, sports and entertainment channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Headlined by fan-favorites including CNN Headlines and CNN Originals, as well as the popular sports channel Bleacher Report, these additions further strengthen Local Now’s news and entertainment offerings and bolster its already extensive sports line-up.

Local Now is welcoming 12 Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment channels that feature hit TV and streaming shows from their library, including, “Extreme Couponing,” “Swamp Murders,” “Cake Boss,” “Buying Alaska” and many more. Local Now viewers can also stream even more Spanish-language news and entertainment from Warner Bros. Discovery operated channels, headlined by CNÑ Xpress, which provides the latest news content tailored for Latino audiences, featuring CNN en Español’s best shows, interviews, talent and digital reports.

"Local Now continues to lead the way in delivering the best free TV experience available," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "With the addition of these incredible Warner Bros. Discovery channels, Local Now is once again raising the bar by offering Local Now’s expansive audience even more high-quality news, sports, and entertainment programming."

News and Sports Channels:

● CNN Headlines – Stay informed with leading global news coverage

● CNN Originals – Trailblazing CNN Docuseries Of World Culture, Historical Figures, & True Crime such as “This is Life w/ Lisa Ling,” “Chasing Life w/ Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “Diana,” “Pope,” “Parts Unknown,” “Crimes of the Century,” and “Tricky Dick”

● Bleacher Report – Sports programming featuring top NFL, NBA, and MLB athletes

Lifestyle and Entertainment Channels:

● Sweet Escapes – Cake competitions, baking and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape with shows including “Cake Boss,” “Extreme Cake Makers,” and “Cake Wars”

● Paws & Claws – Paws, claws and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with a wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets including “Dogs 101” and “My Cat from Hell”

● Unique Lives – Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world with shows including “Extreme Couponing,” “Breaking Amish,” and “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding”

● Welcome Home – Where home owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design with shows including “Caribbean Life,” “Buying Hawaii,” and “Bahamas Life”

● At the Movies – Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s

● How To – Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series including “How It’s Made,” “How to Build Everything,” and “How the Earth Works”

● Ghosts Are Real – Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins and other out-of-this-world entities with shows including “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” and “Ghost Asylum”

● Crime Scenes – Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations and more with shows including “Murder Chose Me,” “A Crime to Remember,” and “Murder Comes to Town”

● Mysterious Worlds – Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved and unknown mysteries from around the world including shows like “Mysteries at the Museum,” “Mysteries at the Monument,” and “Off Limits”

● Love & Marriage – Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle with shows including “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta,” “Four Weddings,” and “A Wedding Story”

● Family Unscripted – From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families including “Long Lost Family,” “The Little Couple,” and “My Five Wives”

● MotorTrend FAST – Rev up with automotive shows such as “Roadkill,” “Bitchin’ Rides” and “Texas Metal”

Spanish-Language Channels:

● CNÑ Xpress – Short-form news content for US Hispanic audiences

● TuWarner de WBTV – Latin American scripted and unscripted productions

● TuDiscovery de WBTV – Local productions with Hispanic appeal

● Crimen de WBTV – True crime stories and investigations en Español

● Construcciones Asombrosas de WBTV – Feel-good content that inspires and delights.

● Bodas+ de WBTV – Wedding and celebration-themed programming

● Expedientes Sobrenaturales de WBTV – Explore life’s greatest mysteries.

● Vidas Extremas de WBTV – Shows featuring extreme lifestyles and travel

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 220 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 400 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

