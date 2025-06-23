Taking the Fight to the VA: Valor Health Systems Empowers Veterans with Ironclad Medical Evidence

Valor Health Systems, LLC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valor Health Systems, LLC, a new veteran-founded consulting firm, today announced the official launch of its specialized services designed to help U.S. veterans navigate the complex VA disability claims process through high-quality, credible medical documentation.

Founded by Desert Storm U.S. Army Veteran Stacey Allen, who holds an MBA in Healthcare Management, Valor Health addresses a critical gap in the VA claims process. With nearly 30 years of leadership experience in military, healthcare administration, and veteran coaching, Allen recognized that many veterans lose their claims not from a lack of truth, but due to insufficient documentation.

"Valor Health was built by Veterans, for Veterans," says Allen. "We combine real-world experience with medical expertise to deliver clear, defensible, and impactful evidence tailored to each veteran's case."

The Austin-based firm offers comprehensive services including Independent Medical Opinions (IMOs) that establish nexus between service-connected conditions and military service, Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs) aligned with VA criteria, telehealth evaluations with licensed providers, and in-depth mental health assessments for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other invisible wounds.

Valor Health's telehealth platform enables the company to serve veterans nationwide, providing convenient access to those living far from major medical centers. The virtual, veteran-centric model ensures that geographic location does not prevent veterans from obtaining the medical documentation they need.

Client testimonials highlight the impact of Valor Health's services. "Thanks to Valor Health, I finally got the VA to recognize my service-connected condition. I couldn't have done it without them," shared one veteran client. Another stated, "Valor Health truly understands what veterans go through. Their help was a game-changer for my claim."

The company's mission focuses on boosting approval rates for VA claims, supporting increased ratings for service-connected conditions, and reducing appeal delays caused by weak evidence. Allen and his team are currently offering free consultations to help veterans evaluate their documentation needs.

"Our mission is simple: serve those who served," emphasizes Allen.

About Valor Health Systems, LLC

Founded in 2025 and based in Austin, Texas, Valor Health Systems, LLC is a private consulting company offering expert medical evidence tailored to veteran VA disability claims. Their virtual, veteran-centric model empowers veterans with clear, credible, and compassionate support. Learn more at www.valorhealth.net.

Media Contact:

Shanna Raper, Vice President, Operations

Valor Health Systems, LLC

Phone: 877-848-2567

Email: support@valorhealth.net

Address: 5900 Balcones Dr, Suite 17389, Austin, TX 78731

