This recall involves correcting certain devices and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without correction.

Affected Product

Product Names: Medline Kits Containing Medtronic Aortic Root Cannula, labeled as follows:

CABG OPNHRT SALEM HSP

CARDIAC CABG

CARDIAC PACK

DR DANIELSON AC PACK

HEART BASIN PACK-LF

KARAS OH COMPONENT PACK

OPEN HEART ADULT PART 1 CDS

OPEN HEART B PACK-LF

OPEN HEART PACK

ZEESHAN OPEN HEART

TOL DR RIORDAN PACK

HEART BASIN PACK-LF

CPB ADJUNCT PACK

DR. CRESCENZO PACK

PK CUST CV A&B CABRINI CO

TOL DR RIORDAN PACK

TOL DR. CRESCENZO PACK

TOL DR. MORONT PACK



Full List of Affected Devices Product Name UDI Lot Numbers CABG OPNHRT S HSP 10195327449650 23IBH906, 24EBC446, 24FMC989, 24GME639 CABG OPNHRT S HSP 10198459089503 24KMB217, 25AMG162 CARDIAC CABG 10195327490362 23LBV500, 24DBS178, 24EBK724, 24FBL825 CARDIAC PACK 10195327490355 24CBN830, 24DBS177 DR D AC PACK 10195327298258 23HBD834, 23IBF066 HEART BASIN PACK-LF 10195327047573 22GMD767, 22JMD290, 23GMC713, 23IMA561, 23KMC902 K OH COMPONENT PACK 10195327659684 24EBT996, 24IBR766, 24KBJ595, 24LBQ493 OPEN HEART ADULT PART 1 CDS 10195327034726 24CBG813 OPEN HEART B PACK-LF 10195327206383 22IMH938, 22KMC295, 23AMD800, 23DME198, 23GMD603, 23GMI093, 23HMG457, 23IMG457, 23KMJ484, 24AMG704, 24AMI684, 24BMG042, 24GMA506, 24GMA897 OPEN HEART PACK 10889942934164 23JBD049 Z OPEN HEART 10195327659882 24EBT606, 24IBE093, 24JBV568, 24KBR945 TOL DR R PACK 10195327166304 22GBL197, 22JBG283 TOL DR R PACK 10195327273484 23ABO787, 23EBT153, 23HBB950 TOL DR R PACK 10195327503390 24CBL126, 24EBV315, 24EBW136 HEART BASIN PACK-LF 10195327563561 24BMB798, 24DMH381, 24EMF949, 24GMF161, 24IMB237 TOL DR R PACK 10198459054242 24IBV027 TOL DR. C PACK 10195327176914 22HBX339 TOL DR. CRESCENZO PACK 10195327273750 22LBC389, 23EBQ439, 23HBG138 TOL DR. C PACK 10195327513818 23KBS878, 24CBB191, 24EBD828 TOL DR. C PACK 10198459054259 24FBO426, 24HBP282, 24JBL545, 24LBR173 TOL DR. M PACK 10195327513825 23KBC932, 24CBP602, 24EBV519 TOL DR. M PACK 10198459054266 24GBI558, 24GBX898, 24IBE173, 24IBE173A, 25ABG352 Full List of Affected Devices

What to Do

On February 21, 2025, Medline Industries, LP sent all affected customers an Immediate Action Required Medical Device Recall notice recommending the following actions:

Complete the response form, listing all affected product in inventory. Complete the form even if there is no affected product in inventory.

Once completed, customers will receive labels for affected inventory that instruct staff to remove the recalled component before using the kit.

Notify any companies or individuals who may have received affected products.

Reason for Correction

Medline Industries LP is correcting certain lots of their medical procedure kits containing recalled Medtronic Aortic Root Cannulas due to the potential for excess material in the male luer. Medline is providing a sticker to attach to the procedure kits notifying the user not to use the aortic root cannula within the procedure kit and to use an aortic root cannula from another supplier.

The use of the affected products may cause serious adverse health consequences, including procedure delay, neurological deficits/stroke (reversable and irreversible) and death.



At this time, Medline Industries LP has reported no serious injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Device Use

Medline medical procedure kits containing Medtronic Aortic Root Cannulas are convenience kits used for various medical procedures. The Medtronic Aortic Root Cannula in the kit is used for six hours or less during surgery with the heart-and-lung machine (cardiopulmonary bypass). The cannula may also be used to remove air from the major artery (aorta) when a bypass procedure is finished.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact the Recall Department at 866-359-1704 or recalls@medline.com.

