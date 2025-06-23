New York Cosmos CIC Launched to Support Players and Managers Returning to Football — Powered by Football Is For The Fans

New York Cosmos

New York Cosmos CIC is launching as a community-focused initiative to help former players, managers, and coaches return to the game they love.

NY Cosmos CIC offers players & managers a true route back into pro football, backing overlooked talent and giving them the support & spotlight they deserve.” — Scott “Matchmaker” Michaels,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Cosmos is pleased to announce the launch of New York Cosmos CIC, a British Community Interest Company established to support players and managers who have been overlooked or sidelined by the sport for reasons unrelated to their ability.Operating under the historic NY Cosmos 1970™ banner, this initiative will provide talented professionals with a platform to regain competitive match experience and pursue new opportunities — including the chance to wear the iconic Cosmos shirt once again.A Distinct Structure Supporting Growth and OpportunityWhile the CIC will concentrate on player rehabilitation and community impact, the commercial arm of NY Cosmos 1970 — also owned and managed by Football Is For The Fans Ltd — will offer fans the opportunity to invest directly into the club’s future through a forthcoming Wefunder campaign. This structure keeps commercial and social initiatives aligned and driven by the fans themselves.Notes to Editors: The New York Cosmos were founded in 1970 and became one of the most iconic football clubs in history, featuring legends such as Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, and Giorgio Chinaglia. Football Is For The Fans Ltd is a fan-focused company dedicated to creating new, sustainable opportunities in football and owns all New York Cosmos intellectual property. The CIC will deliver competitive pathways for overlooked players and managers while driving long-term community impact.DisclaimerNew York Cosmos CIC, NY Cosmos 1970™, and related marks are wholly independent of Rocco B. Commisso or any prior New York Cosmos ownership group. Football Is For The Fans Ltd owns all associated New York Cosmos intellectual property and rights.This communication is for informational purposes only as we are “testing the waters” to evaluate investor interest under applicable SEC regulations. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and any sent will not be accepted.

