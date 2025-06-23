New Children’s Bedtime Story Whisks Young Readers Into a Magical Forest of Fairies

“A Glimpse of Fairy Life: In the Enchanted Forest” by Dorothy D. Buchwalter is a whimsical journey through fairy duties and magical illustrations.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:In A Glimpse of Fairy Life : In the Enchanted Forest, debut author Dorothy D. Buchwalter invites readers into a beautifully illustrated world where fairies care for nature, make friends with woodland creatures, and celebrate their day with a moonlit dance. From collecting dewdrops and singing to butterflies, to reuniting a baby bird with its nest, every page is a moment of gentle magic, perfect for bedtime reading.Designed for children of all ages, this enchanting tale captivates young imaginations and comforts them with its soothing rhythm and heartwarming imagery.Key Highlights:• A bedtime story rooted in fantasy, magic, and kindness.• Features a diverse cast of named fairy characters, each with a special role.• Adorable, high-quality illustrations created with the help of midjourney.com.• Supports imagination, empathy, and appreciation for nature.• Ideal for children ages 3–18, and a treasured gift from parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.• Encourages peaceful sleep through calming story structure and enchanting visuals.About the Author:Dorothy D. Buchwalter is a first-time author whose creative storytelling and love for fairy tales come to life in this charming bedtime book. Inspired by fantasy and the magic of nature, Dorothy brings warmth and wonder into children’s lives through stories that stir the imagination and soothe the heart.A Glimpse of Fairy Life is her literary debut, dedicated to her beloved grandchildren, Kendall and Everett.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.