King, Prime Minister and NATO Secretary-General visit Summit venue in The Hague

NETHERLANDS, June 23 - News item | 23-06-2025 | 17:12

On Monday 23 June a tour of the World Forum took place; this is the location where the 2025 NATO Summit will be held on 24 and 25 June. Prime Minister Dick Schoof and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited the site for a look at both the front and behind-the-scenes preparations.

During the Summit a variety of meetings will take place in and around the World Forum, including a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, the NATO Public Forum and the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum.

Following this, King Willem-Alexander also visited the World Forum. The King was given a tour of the venue where some 8,000 people will soon gather for the Summit. Among them will be heads of state and government and foreign ministers of NATO and partner countries.

The King walked the same route that the NATO leaders will take: through the VIP entrance, past the place where the media will be addressed (the ‘doorstep’) and to the leaders lounge. He also visited the conference hall where on Wednesday 25 June the meeting of the North Atlantic Council will take place.

The King also met with members of the Summit organisation team and spoke with volunteers from the accreditation and registration centre.

More information on the 2025 NATO Summit can be found at Government.nl/nato2025.