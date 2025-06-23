Governor Hochul Directs New York Power Authority to Develop a Zero-Emission Advanced Nuclear Energy Technology Power Plant

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “New York’s clean energy future depends on reviving and expanding nuclear power. Without it, emissions are rising, and grid reliability is at risk. We support Governor Hochul’s vision of investing in nuclear energy to stabilize our power system and meet our climate goals while creating good-paying, family-sustaining, union careers to build a stronger, greener economy for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “The development of nuclear plants is a proven method for not only lowering emissions and generating reliable energy, but also creating thousands of family-sustaining, union careers that pump economic stimulus into local communities. The expansion of our nuclear capabilities has long been a missing piece of New York's pursuit of our climate goals and the construction of a new power plant will be crucial to the success of our green economy. We applaud Governor Hochul and the New York Power Authority for recognizing this need and laying the foundation necessary to set this new development in motion. The addition of this location to our fleet of nuclear plants will enhance the livelihoods of countless New Yorkers by limiting harmful pollutants, cutting energy costs, and bolstering the middle class in our local communities."

Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) President James Slevin said, “We’re glad the state recognizes the need for growing grid capacity and understands that nuclear is the right choice. This zero-emission energy source will deliver grid stability and help meet the needs of businesses and consumers as demands on the power grid continue to add up. Advanced nuclear energy technology has come a long way. It is without a doubt the right choice to power New York’s future in a way that will create family and community-supporting union jobs and benefit the economy.”

Laborers' International Union of North America Vice President & New England Regional Manager Donato A. Bianco, Jr. said, “Governor Hochul is right to recognize that nuclear energy must play a central role in New York’s energy future. If we’re serious about meeting our climate goals and sustaining the thousands of good-paying, union careers that come with green infrastructure, new nuclear development is essential. The Governor’s announcement is a strong step forward that reaffirms New York’s climate leadership while creating long-term career opportunities for New York’s skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen. We look forward to working closely with her administration to ensure these projects strengthen our energy economy and support working families for generations to come.”

Manufacturers Association of Central New York President & CEO Randy Wolken said, “Advanced nuclear power provides safe, abundant, reliable, and carbon-free energy that will be a critical source in supporting fast-growing, high-tech industry sectors to include microchips, AI, biotechnology, advanced radar systems, and many others. MACNY applauds Governor Hochul's leadership on this crucial issue and looks forward to collaborating with NYPA as the project is developed and constructed.”

Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Executive Director Todd Tranum said, “We appreciate and support Governor Hochul and her administration’s effort to evaluate and seek to implement advanced nuclear in New York State. To maintain and grow manufacturing and expand our overall economy we need more power on the grid. The safety advancements in nuclear technology, low operating costs, reliability and zero carbon emissions make it a viable choice for the overall energy production portfolio of New York State. We are encouraged as well by the private and public partnership that will be established in this effort to expand power production in the State.”

The Business Council of New York State President & CEO Heather Mulligan said, “Governor Hochul is taking a significant step forward in identifying and securing dispatchable emission free resources that are critical to meeting the state’s energy reliability and emission reduction goals. New York's energy sector has the experience, resources, and talent to produce and distribute clean, safe and reliable nuclear power. As we move forward with the state’s long-term energy and environmental goals, it is essential that we continue to explore all options for adequate and affordable energy for business and residential customers alike.”

Independent Power Producers of New York President & CEO Gavin Donohue said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement is an important step forward toward New York achieving its clean energy goals. We welcome the State's commitment to exploring all zero-emission technologies, including nuclear, as part of an all-of-the-above strategy, as New York's energy future depends on a balanced, reliable, and affordable approach to decarbonization. A competitive solicitation process for independent power producers to advance this project ensures transparency and innovation, delivering a reliable and affordable electric grid for all New Yorkers. Achieving the State's clean energy goals requires technologies that can provide reliable, dispatchable power, and nuclear energy is a proven solution that fits that need.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “New York Farm Bureau recognizes the need for clean energy sources as we move to replace fossil fuels and find sustainable solutions. Nuclear power is clean, has a relatively small land footprint and is a longer-term solution than wind or solar power. We applaud the governor for recognizing that wind and solar alone will not meet the growing demands of the electrical grid in New York. Nuclear power can also create many high-paying jobs for people across the Empire State. As we continue to investigate options for safe power – and the science behind them – we must consider nuclear power as a viable source of energy. We appreciate Governor Hochul’s inclusion of Farm Bureau as we explore this critical avenue.”